Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 brilliant laundry solutions that will make your life easier!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Интерьер IL, INT2architecture INT2architecture Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

In order to make our home look neat & organized, we need to do a number of tedious chores, and washing dirty clothes is one of them. Doing laundry bores & exasperates most of us but needs to be done on a regular basis. It is something that no professional expert will guide you on. And this is where your friend homify steps in!

Today’s homify article offers 12 amazing laundry solutions that will ease the situation and provide inspiration on how to organize your laundry to make washing clothes less monotonous. If you spend half of your time in the vicinity of the laundry basket and often have to look around the bathroom/ kitchen (where your laundry supplies are kept) searching for something or the other,  this article is what you need.

Read on!

1. Right next- above or on the side.

Lavarredo, Xilon S.r.l. Xilon S.r.l. BathroomSinks
Xilon S.r.l.

Xilon S.r.l.
Xilon S.r.l.
Xilon S.r.l.

Placing the laundry basket next to the washing machine will ensure that you can quickly shift the load. Such a convenience is extremely effective for maintaining tidiness in the home.

2. Convenient basket.

Mobel Oak Laundry Bin Asia Dragon Furniture from London BathroomStorage
Asia Dragon Furniture from London

Mobel Oak Laundry Bin

Asia Dragon Furniture from London
Asia Dragon Furniture from London
Asia Dragon Furniture from London

A pile of dirty clothes/ linen can make your bathroom look messy & unsightly. A collection basket is a great way to store the dirty laundry yet to be washed as it keeps the bathroom neat, concealing the dirty clothes from view.

3. Wash & store.

Дизайн-проект квартиры в ЖК Москва А101, Aledoconcept Aledoconcept Modern Dressing Room White
Aledoconcept

Aledoconcept
Aledoconcept
Aledoconcept

Incorporating a washing machine in the wardrobe is another solution that saves time. Washed clothes can be taken out of the dryer and immediately stored in the closet.

4. Organize the wardrobe.

Гардеробные, LUMI LUMI Classic style dressing room
LUMI

LUMI
LUMI
LUMI

Living in the vicinity of a basket of dirty laundry with an ever-increasing pile is not something pleasant. Room decorators often recommend organizing the clothes in different stacks in wardrobe according to season and function, so that besides sparing you the discomfort of having to dig to the bottom to recover your favorite piece of clothing, it also facilitates easily pulling out the clothes that need to be washed. And that too right before laundry time, saving you from a stinking dirty pile.

5. Separate shelving for towels & sheets.

Utility - Laundry Shelves Absolute Project Management Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Absolute Project Management

Utility—Laundry Shelves

Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management

Dirty towels & sheets are often the first items to be pulled out of the closet for washing, but it is vital that they are ventilated in order to avoid mold or moisture deposits & to prevent such growth from soiling other laundry items. Placing them on open shelves instead of a closet is therefore recommended. Having separate shelves for dirty towels & sheets is a great way also to decongest the super saturated closet.

6. A laundry corner.

Интерьер IL, INT2architecture INT2architecture Kitchen
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

Modern homes tend to be smaller, so a bit more creativity is needed when it comes to finding the ideal space for the laundry area. Dedicating an unused corner of the home to laundry will make the spaces seem more orderly, while maintaining all laundry supplies together conveniently at your fingertips.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Laundry cabinet.

Projektfotos: Aufbewahrungs-Lösungen für jeden Raum, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Modern Bathroom Wood Brown
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

For those of us who do not have the luxury of extra space for a laundry corner, a dedicated cabinet can do the job. This cabinet can accommodate all laundry supplies & appliances neatly, without affecting the rest of the furnishings.

8. Compactness for tidy.

Mehr Ordnung im Bad, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Scandinavian style bathroom
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

It is essential to keep all laundry-related stuff at one place to augment convenience & avoid mess. The all-in-one compact arrangement for laundry is a great solution to store the baskets & supplies near the washing appliances, alongside a mini closet to hang clothes to stretch/ dry.

9. A super repository.

Inloopkast, slaap/Badkamer, Hoogerheide, Leonardus interieurarchitect Leonardus interieurarchitect Modern Dressing Room
Leonardus interieurarchitect

Leonardus interieurarchitect
Leonardus interieurarchitect
Leonardus interieurarchitect

If you are a shopaholic with the luxury of living spaces high on dimensions, a well-organized spacious cabinet is quite practical because it helps keep the order and also makes it much easier to spot & pull out the dirty clothes in want of washing. 

10. Use the vertical space.

Belgravia - Laundry/Ironing Room off Roof Terrace Meltons Patios & Decks
Meltons

Belgravia—Laundry/Ironing Room off Roof Terrace

Meltons
Meltons
Meltons

If the floor space is a constraint, you can place the washer & dryer vertically one above the other to save space and lend a prim look!

11. Clothes' line outdoors.

The hallway with washing airing Traces London Commercial spaces Event venues
Traces London

The hallway with washing airing

Traces London
Traces London
Traces London

For those of us who do not have a dryer/ convenient drying area but have access to a small outdoor space like a backyard/ balcony, we can use it to put a clothes' line to dry the washed laundry items.

12. Keep up with ironing.

LAVANDERIA ORGANIZADA, Casa de Valentina Casa de Valentina HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Casa de Valentina

Casa de Valentina
Casa de Valentina
Casa de Valentina

The ironing board is a bit of a bump for most people, but we all need some nice outfits for daily use! So we must not let the ironing pile build up; ironing at least once a week must be at the top of the to-do list. Watsay?

Inspiring bathrooms like you've never seen before!
How many of these resonate with you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks