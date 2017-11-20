12 brilliant laundry solutions that will make your life easier!

In order to make our home look neat & organized, we need to do a number of tedious chores, and washing dirty clothes is one of them. Doing laundry bores & exasperates most of us but needs to be done on a regular basis. It is something that no professional expert will guide you on. And this is where your friend homify steps in!

Today’s homify article offers 12 amazing laundry solutions that will ease the situation and provide inspiration on how to organize your laundry to make washing clothes less monotonous. If you spend half of your time in the vicinity of the laundry basket and often have to look around the bathroom/ kitchen (where your laundry supplies are kept) searching for something or the other, this article is what you need.

Read on!