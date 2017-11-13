Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 cheap ideas to decorate your house

Teresa Choy—homify Teresa Choy—homify
Riviera Apartment, Staging Factory Staging Factory Modern Walls and Floors
Loading admin actions …

Decorating and furnishing a home is no easy task, especially when your budget is low. However, there are several ways to create the environment you want at a low cost. Of course, it will be much easier to just hire someone and not bother about the money. But since this is not the case for everyone, we have 10 cheap ideas for you. Keep reading and get inspired!

1. Display your cooking utensils

homify Kitchen
homify
homify

Everyone has utensils at home, right? Well then, arrange them nicely in your kitchen! It can be anything from a tin vase for your spoons, to a wooden board with hooks that hangs your knives and pans. The idea is to make use of your utensils in decorating. Now, you no longer have to buy extra decorations to doll up your kitchen. Plus, you even get more cooking and prepping space!

2. Framed prints

homify Living room
homify
homify

Have you ever spent hours scrolling through the internet looking at pictures? Have you ever shared them on social media? If you have, it should be very easy to find decorations for your house. Just look for high-resolution pictures with nice phrases, landscapes, animals, or shades of colors you like. Afterwards, all you need to do is print and frame them on your plain wall!

3. Use baskets for storage and decoration

RUSTICASA | Casa "Reciclada" | Vila Nova de Cerveira, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Minimalist style bathroom Wood White
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

Baskets or boxes are the perfect options that kill two birds with one stone. Practical and artistic; they allow you to organize your belongings while leveraging the aesthetics of the room!

4. Wait for sales

homify Classic style garden
homify
homify

Whether you are buying decorations or furnitures, everything that is not urgent can wait until sales season kicks in. There are many products out there that go down half the price during promotions. If you wish to shop, shop wisely. Keep your budget constant, but spend it on way more things. 

5. Online shopping

SHORELINE, GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores Modern Bedroom
GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores
GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores

Online shopping is also a good alternative. In fact, many products online are at a much cheaper price than in physical stores. Visit our store to discover more!

6. Reuse old furniture

homify Scandinavian style dining room
homify
homify

Go to the attic, your parents’ or grandparents’ house, a thrift store or an antique shop. Browse around and you might be surprised to find some awesome stuff at a great deal!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Purchase the ones with flaws

O hall da Catarina, Cássia Lignéa Cássia Lignéa Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Cássia Lignéa
Cássia Lignéa

Sometimes, stores offer furniture, textiles or decorations with slight defects at a way lower price. It is understandable and fair. But when the defect is so small and hardly noticeable, why spend more on a perfect piece if you cannot even tell the difference? Again, shop wisely!

8. Make your own headboard

Riviera Apartment, Staging Factory Staging Factory Minimalist bedroom
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

For this suggestion, you will have to get your hands on some crafting. How about making a super easy and authentic wooden headboard for your bed?

9. Give an existing piece at your home another purpose

HAPPY HOME 2014, ROSA PURA HOME STORE ROSA PURA HOME STORE Mediterranean style bedroom
ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

No use for that antique folding screen? How about using it for decorative purposes? Be creative and find ways to utilize what you already own!

10. Turn an old tire into an ottoman

Riviera Apartment, Staging Factory Staging Factory Modern Walls and Floors
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Reuse old tires and turn them into stylish, comfy ottomans for your living room! You can check out various tutorials on the internet on how they are made.

This dream apartment in Lisbon is loaded with delicate finesse

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks