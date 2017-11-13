10 cheap ideas to decorate your house

Decorating and furnishing a home is no easy task, especially when your budget is low. However, there are several ways to create the environment you want at a low cost. Of course, it will be much easier to just hire someone and not bother about the money. But since this is not the case for everyone, we have 10 cheap ideas for you. Keep reading and get inspired!
Everyone has utensils at home, right? Well then, arrange them nicely in your kitchen! It can be anything from a tin vase for your spoons, to a wooden board with hooks that hangs your knives and pans. The idea is to make use of your utensils in decorating. Now, you no longer have to buy extra decorations to doll up your kitchen. Plus, you even get more cooking and prepping space!
Have you ever spent hours scrolling through the internet looking at pictures? Have you ever shared them on social media? If you have, it should be very easy to find decorations for your house. Just look for high-resolution pictures with nice phrases, landscapes, animals, or shades of colors you like. Afterwards, all you need to do is print and frame them on your plain wall!
Baskets or boxes are the perfect options that kill two birds with one stone. Practical and artistic; they allow you to organize your belongings while leveraging the aesthetics of the room!
Whether you are buying decorations or furnitures, everything that is not urgent can wait until sales season kicks in. There are many products out there that go down half the price during promotions. If you wish to shop, shop wisely. Keep your budget constant, but spend it on way more things.
Online shopping is also a good alternative. In fact, many products online are at a much cheaper price than in physical stores.
Go to the attic, your parents’ or grandparents’ house, a thrift store or an antique shop. Browse around and you might be surprised to find some awesome stuff at a great deal!
Sometimes, stores offer furniture, textiles or decorations with slight defects at a way lower price. It is understandable and fair. But when the defect is so small and hardly noticeable, why spend more on a perfect piece if you cannot even tell the difference? Again, shop wisely!
For this suggestion, you will have to get your hands on some crafting. How about making a super easy and authentic wooden headboard for your bed?
No use for that antique folding screen? How about using it for decorative purposes? Be creative and find ways to utilize what you already own!
Reuse old tires and turn them into stylish, comfy ottomans for your living room! You can check out various tutorials on the internet on how they are made.