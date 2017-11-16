12 elegant ideas for styling up your home

Decorating a house is a long process, but we think we can break it down into more manageable chunks and easy to follow tips, by observing what professional decorators seek to do for their clients. In terms of creating an elegant home, however, you need to follow our tips and maintain good focus, as it is so easy to start going off on a tangent, which usually leads to eclectic finishes and not elegant ones.
From your living room to your bedroom, each of these tips are translatable and will give you fast and easy access to interior elegance that may have felt out of reach previously, so shall we get started? Your home will thank you for it!
Instead of choosing a variety of different colors for every room in your home, we suggest that you select an overarching scheme and stick to it. A more muted design aesthetic will always blend well and look far more elegant than a technicolor mish-mash!
We know that starter furniture seems like good value for money, but it is rarely good quality and WILL need replacing, which means that you'll be buying things twice. Instead, we think you'll be better off saving up a little longer and buying the best pieces you can, first time out.
Feature wallpaper, on just one wall per room, is a great and cost-effective way to add some serious style. Don't forget to either stick with your chosen color palette or choose hues that will contrast beautifully, but not in a garish way and avoid fashionable prints, as they will quickly look dated.
Some framed art, whatever the subject, will always add new levels of elegance and sophistication to a home. Be consistent with your frame styles and you'll tap into that really pretty curated gallery aesthetic.
House plants don't just purify your air you know, they can totally change up the look and vibe of any room! Selecting a variety of sizes, shapes and planters will allow you to tap into the urban jungle look in an instant.
Your light shades have a far bigger impact on your decor than you might realise, so don't simply choose cheap or plain shades when something a little fancier could elevate your whole space! Metallic shades are really big news right now.
Speaking of lighting, you don't want to only have main lights in your rooms, as a layered approach comes highly recommended. To always have the right ambience, you need some table lamps and candles as well.
Capturing the essence of an elegant home is a multi-sensory task, which is why some fresh scents are such a good idea. Modern air fresheners favor more natural odours now, such as freshly washed linen, which will make your home smell utterly incredible.
Small rugs are out and huge ones are in! Always make sure that you anchor your rugs underneath some furniture as well, as floating textiles do not look elegant at all! they simply look lost on your floor.
Speaking of textiles, a great slew of cushions will instantly give your sofa or even your bed a huge boost. They will create a feeling of increased comfort and, if you choose chic fabrics, they will exude elegance too.
Never lose sight of the fact that your home is YOUR haven, so you need to include some personal elements as well. This wall-mounted bicycle rack is a terrific example of what we mean, as it has a practical application, looks great and supports a hobby too. What a perfect combination!
Finally, when you've tried everything else, you need to tap into your own creativity and have a go at making a few DIY elements. Reclaimed pallet wood is great for this, as it has a naturally rustic and cool look to it and is very cheap to buy as well. Why not start with something like a log storage box or magazine rack?
For some extra decorating tips, take a look at this article: Life hack: 6 decorating mistakes you really want to avoid!