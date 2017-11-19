This is how you pimp up your home with neutral colors!

This homify story heroes a wonderfully eclectic house in Bristol, that has beautiful spaces done up in different styles to create a contemporary home, and that celebrates the exquisite poise of neutral colors for jazzing up the interiors. Featuring the expert workmanship of the London based carpenters from Maxmar Construction Ltd, this dwelling boasts of some top-notch designs in wood- be it the kitchen cabinetry or the bedroom wardrobe.
With a dapper finesse ensuring plentiful style in the different spaces, this abode conveys a picture-perfect design that flawlessly complements the textures, materials, & above all, the inspiringly jazzy neutral color scheme.
Join us as we take a walk around the tasteful living spaces of this home, and soak in the pleasing visual appeal of neutral colors which contributes generously to an eclectic home with a magnificent minimalist core oozing modernity.
This well-lit living room with integrated comfy lounge, dining area & kitchen having a country-style soul shines in the sober sass of neutral hues like gray & white; the wooden floor adds copious warmth while the wide windows ensure loads of fresh air & natural light. Be it the dining set with glass-top table & gray leather chairs, the lounge with beige/black cushy sofas, gray area rug & the peppy light gray lampshade, or the L- shaped kitchen with practical elements in grays, whites & woody tones- neutral colors offer an assured promise of a visually sound appearance which beautifully complements the luminous elegance.
The way it has been designed and styled up makes this living room a stunning interplay of neutral colors; the off-whites, soft beiges, grays & warm woody shades make this dazzling open-plan space appear visually more spacious and amply inviting.
Isn't the chic design of this L-shaped kitchen simply lovely? Although modern, hints of the classic style here & there (particularly the shaker cabinetry) along with the basal country-style core create an eclectic timeless look. Owing to the stainless steel finishes & glossy white tiled backsplash, the incoming natural lighting is bounced around; and along with the smart under-lighting, it makes this culinary corner dazzle.
Here again, the neat neutral shades, especially the striking contrast between white tiles, gray cabinetry & gleaming rich woody countertop, make a plush style statement sans any garish details.
This image shows how neutral colors hog the limelight in social as well as private spaces of this home. The bedroom, kitchen, dining area & lounge share the commonality of delightful neutrals in contemporary style, and an overall welcoming atmosphere.
This view also conveys the understated sophistication of gray as the accent color, be it gray furniture, furnishings or upholstery. The astonishing carpentry in the form of the warm wooden floor is yet another winning detail.
The partial wall separating the social areas from the bedroom reflects a thoughtful design, mindful of privacy of the residents.
The combination of gray & white once again delivers in the bedroom, as in the living room. The metallic gray scheme of the living room is perfectly mimicked in here, with soft grays dominating the neutral palette quite splendidly. As this is a snug sanctum of repose & relaxation, a decadent dose of fabrics & textiles has been included – just look at those soft & inviting scatter cushions & pillows! The white floor rings in tidy modishness with classic touches.
A built-in wooden wardrobe, a cozy little work-desk, and a clear-glass window ushering in an abundance of bright sunlight beautifully complete this space.
We sign off with the modern bathroom- although there are no wooden surfaces, its style is far from compromised. The neutral elegance nails it with gray hues & tiled surfaces. How much character & texture do those little gray tiles (and the subway-style ones adorning the tub & shower) lend to this space? Simply amazing!
This bathroom offers a clear lesson on how a small space can still be a stunningly voguish one. Don't you agree?