This is how you pimp up your home with neutral colors!

This homify story heroes a wonderfully eclectic house in Bristol, that has beautiful spaces done up in different styles to create a contemporary home, and that celebrates the exquisite poise of neutral colors for jazzing up the interiors. Featuring the expert workmanship of the London based carpenters from Maxmar Construction Ltd, this dwelling boasts of some top-notch designs in wood- be it the kitchen cabinetry or the bedroom wardrobe.

With a dapper finesse ensuring plentiful style in the different spaces, this abode conveys a picture-perfect design that flawlessly complements the textures, materials, & above all, the inspiringly jazzy neutral color scheme.

Join us as we take a walk around the tasteful living spaces of this home, and soak in the pleasing visual appeal of neutral colors which contributes generously to an eclectic home with a magnificent minimalist core oozing modernity.