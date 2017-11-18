Your browser is out-of-date.

Feel at home in this stylishly cozy town-house overlooking the canal

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Ruime stadswoning met uitzicht op de grachten, BNLA architecten
Loading admin actions …

Amsterdam based architects from BNLA architecten have built a residential town-house loaded with modish & sensual style through a full-scale remodeling to create residency with a canal view. A town-house is a type of housing shared by two or more single-family homes. Generally, some houses of 2-3 storeys are connected & constructed as an integrated part of the same structure; gardens and walls are shared. Windows & doors are placed on the front and back of the house. This type of housing protects individual privacy and enhances the efficiency of management.

This homify article celebrates 1 such family home that forms a part of the town-house and boasts of a modern design. Expansive glass doors & windows communicating with the outdoors to let ample natural light & fresh air flood in, this open home is full of airy comfort. Throughout the home, elements depicting different styles- industrial, Asian, classic and rustic- complement the contemporary design core to lend an eclectic allure.

Curious to explore? Here we go!

Cushy lounging with palliative views.

Ruime stadswoning met uitzicht op de grachten, BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

Dapper suggestion of rusticity meets urbane finesse.

Ruime stadswoning met uitzicht op de grachten, BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

Let the eclectic flair say it all!

Ruime stadswoning met uitzicht op de grachten, BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

Voguish nook of snug relaxation.

Ruime stadswoning met uitzicht op de grachten, BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

Openly welcoming seat of jazzy repose with bucolic vibes.

Ruime stadswoning met uitzicht op de grachten, BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

Smartly lit up in utility with dark sass of wood & metal.

Ruime stadswoning met uitzicht op de grachten, BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

Leading to luxuriously snazzy restfulness.

Ruime stadswoning met uitzicht op de grachten, BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

Plush details of posh modernity.

Ruime stadswoning met uitzicht op de grachten, BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

Lavish accents are luminously carved in stone.

Ruime stadswoning met uitzicht op de grachten, BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

Different levels of designer wholesomeness.

Ruime stadswoning met uitzicht op de grachten, BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

Well-lighted fulfilment with a dollop of stylish practicality & a garnish of warmth.

Ruime stadswoning met uitzicht op de grachten, BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

Ruime stadswoning met uitzicht op de grachten, BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

Ruime stadswoning met uitzicht op de grachten, BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

Filling up on sumptuousness with a pinch of Zen.

Ruime stadswoning met uitzicht op de grachten, BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

A pop of green vibrancy adds to the tasteful stance.

Ruime stadswoning met uitzicht op de grachten, BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten
How to properly care for your houseplants
What did you like the most in this wonderful residency?

