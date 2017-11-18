Feel at home in this stylishly cozy town-house overlooking the canal

Amsterdam based architects from BNLA architecten have built a residential town-house loaded with modish & sensual style through a full-scale remodeling to create residency with a canal view. A town-house is a type of housing shared by two or more single-family homes. Generally, some houses of 2-3 storeys are connected & constructed as an integrated part of the same structure; gardens and walls are shared. Windows & doors are placed on the front and back of the house. This type of housing protects individual privacy and enhances the efficiency of management.

This homify article celebrates 1 such family home that forms a part of the town-house and boasts of a modern design. Expansive glass doors & windows communicating with the outdoors to let ample natural light & fresh air flood in, this open home is full of airy comfort. Throughout the home, elements depicting different styles- industrial, Asian, classic and rustic- complement the contemporary design core to lend an eclectic allure.

Curious to explore? Here we go!