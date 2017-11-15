Refreshing your home with a touch of gray

It's no secret that gray has been THE color for a while now, but if you're wondering how you can incorporate it into your home to give it something of a little refresh, you're in the right place!
We've always loved gray for the simple fact that it offers a delightful alternative to some of the more standard neutral shades, but interior designers have come around to the inherent gorgeousness of gray too, which is why we are seeing so much of it! From bedrooms to kitchens and every space in between, everywhere is getting a dose of gray and we're going to tell you how you can enjoy it too. Let's begin!
Using gray couldn't be simpler, if you always try to have it as a direct contrast to the wider color choices in a room. Think of gray as your accent and pair it with paler shades, to really highlight how different it is. We think it works incredibly well with white, in particular, but also lemon yellow.
The great thing about gray being a neutral color is that you can use a lot of different shades of it, all in one room and it won't look too busy or over the top. here, we see wallpaper, lampshades and even bed linen all getting in on the act to great effect!
We are seeing a lot of gray modern kitchens and it's a trend that we don't think will die out anytime soon! Dark grays work particularly well, as they help to hide wall splatters from your oven and can look dramatic when contrasted with white cabinets.
A gray rug will be a fantastic focal point in any room and as well as being bang on trend, it will hide dirt terrifically well. This is a great idea for any of you with pets, as their hair won't show up as much as it would on a paler rug or even your floorboards.
If you want to star slowly with gray, how about just adding a few textiles in? Some gray cushions will work well, to get your living room used to the idea of a cooler hue, but you don't have to stop there!
Nothing highlights a brave new color choice quite like a pattern that uses two or more shades of it! This vertical striped wallpaper is absolutely lovely, showcases the gray perfectly and even give the impression of a taller bedroom too. Genius!
If you want to get that contemporary chic look in your home, always remember that the darker the gray you choose to accessorize with, the more modern it will appear. These almost black sofas and chairs look so beautiful and contemporary, even in a strikingly rustic room.
