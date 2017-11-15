Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Refreshing your home with a touch of gray

press profile homify press profile homify
SCL_FLAT, Caterina Raddi Caterina Raddi Living room
Loading admin actions …

It's no secret that gray has been THE color for a while now, but if you're wondering how you can incorporate it into your home to give it something of a little refresh, you're in the right place! 

We've always loved gray for the simple fact that it offers a delightful alternative to some of the more standard neutral shades, but interior designers have come around to the inherent gorgeousness of gray too, which is why we are seeing so much of it! From bedrooms to kitchens and every space in between, everywhere is getting a dose of gray and we're going to tell you how you can enjoy it too. Let's begin!

1. Emphasize the contrasts.

Ristrutturazione appartamento di 82 mq a Milano, San Siro, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern Bedroom
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

Using gray couldn't be simpler, if you always try to have it as a direct contrast to the wider color choices in a room. Think of gray as your accent and pair it with paler shades, to really highlight how different it is. We think it works incredibly well with white, in particular, but also lemon yellow.

2. Use many shades in one space.

Bedroom Kerry Holden Interiors Eclectic style bedroom
Kerry Holden Interiors

Bedroom

Kerry Holden Interiors
Kerry Holden Interiors
Kerry Holden Interiors

The great thing about gray being a neutral color is that you can use a lot of different shades of it, all in one room and it won't look too busy or over the top. here, we see wallpaper, lampshades and even bed linen all getting in on the act to great effect!

3. Dark gray works perfectly in a kitchen.

Villa Our Time, DomusGaia DomusGaia Modern Kitchen
DomusGaia

DomusGaia
DomusGaia
DomusGaia

We are seeing a lot of gray modern kitchens and it's a trend that we don't think will die out anytime soon! Dark grays work particularly well, as they help to hide wall splatters from your oven and can look dramatic when contrasted with white cabinets.

4. Gray rugs make great focal points.

stile in bianco, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Living room
studio ferlazzo natoli

studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

A gray rug will be a fantastic focal point in any room and as well as being bang on trend, it will hide dirt terrifically well. This is a great idea for any of you with pets, as their hair won't show up as much as it would on a paler rug or even your floorboards.

5. You can start with textiles.

Ristrutturazione appartamento di 82 mq a Milano, San Siro, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern Living Room
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

If you want to star slowly with gray, how about just adding a few textiles in? Some gray cushions will work well, to get your living room used to the idea of a cooler hue, but you don't have to stop there!

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

If gray cushions work well, why not add in a couple of throws too?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

6. Use patterns to amplify the effect.

APPARTAMENTO (BENEVENTO), Studio Guerra Sas Studio Guerra Sas Eclectic style bedroom
Studio Guerra Sas

Studio Guerra Sas
Studio Guerra Sas
Studio Guerra Sas

Nothing highlights a brave new color choice quite like a pattern that uses two or more shades of it! This vertical striped wallpaper is absolutely lovely, showcases the gray perfectly and even give the impression of a taller bedroom too. Genius!

7. The darker the gray the more contemporary the look.

SCL_FLAT, Caterina Raddi Caterina Raddi Living room
Caterina Raddi

Caterina Raddi
Caterina Raddi
Caterina Raddi

If you want to get that contemporary chic look in your home, always remember that the darker the gray you choose to accessorize with, the more modern it will appear. These almost black sofas and chairs look so beautiful and contemporary, even in a strikingly rustic room.

For more color tips, take a look at this article: A modern townhouse with a real flair for color!

The things that need to disappear from your kitchen!
Are you gaga for gray?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks