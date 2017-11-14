12 secrets to a really elegant bedroom

We all need a master bedroom that is restful and helps us to drift off into a blissful sleep, but if it could be undeniably elegant as well, wouldn't that be great? Interior designers know that an elegant bedroom is a gorgeous bedroom and have been spending a great deal of time curating certain motifs that look utterly wonderful and today, we're going to show you some of our favorites. If your boudoir is long overdue for a revamp, come with us now and find out what you should be including if you want to really tap into an elegant aesthetic!
Headboards used to be a matter of fact inclusion in a bedroom but that was a long time ago and so many people have opted for a more minimal look now. To recapture the elegance, why not consider a natural wood headboard, perhaps with integrated lights? They really do add a certain demeanour!
For a soft and elegant space, light colors should be at the top of your list in terms of bedroom design ideas. A cacophony of whites, beiges and creams will all have timeless appeal and look so upmarket and chic.
If you can't live without a little bold color, be sure to choose it carefully, if elegance is your main concern. We would encourage you to look at jewel toes that have more regal connotations, as elegance will be guaranteed then.
We know that frilly pillow cases and quilted comforters won't be to everyone's taste, but for a more romantic take on an elegant bedroom, with a little femininity thrown in for good measure, layer up your luxuriously fancy textiles and don't be afraid to invest in some pastels too!
Wall decals might not sound like an elegant addition to a bedroom, but given that you can select custom designs, they can be as classy as you want them to be! Just take a look at this lovely Parisienne scene, if you don't believe us!
Oversized scatter pillows are a great way to up the elegance of not only your bed but also your bedroom as a whole. The more luxurious the fabric of cover pillow cases, the better and an accent color can go a long way too.
If you are fortunate enough to have beautiful materials in your bedroom, such as natural wood, exposed bricks or stone walls, be sure to make more of them with some beautiful paint. We don't think that anything looks quite as industrial and elegant as bricks painted white.
Of course, you don't want to negate the coziness of your bedroom for elegance, especially when the two can work together so well. Some natural wood elements, such as roof beams, or even some shabby chic whitewashed furniture will be perfect.
If neutral colors aren't quite your thing, how about choosing some tones from the 'new neutrals' palette? Soft grays are particularly popular right now and, en masse, resonate huge amounts of clam elegance.
Carpet can be cute, but for an elegant bedroom, wooden flooring is the absolute best option. To add a little softness back into the room, you can accessorize with area rugs, without drowning out the organic warmth of the wood.
Anybody can have standard main lighting but something a little more designer and dramatic will add elegance and ambience, all at the same time. Pendulum lights are our current favorites, which is lucky, as they are so trendy!
Finally, if you set out to create a very specific vibe in your bedroom, you can maintain a focus on elegance at the same time. For example this bedroom has a significant holiday aesthetic to it, which has been amplified with organic wood elements and a hammock, but nothing too cheezy, such as beach wall decals.
For more bedroom ideas, take a look at this article: 12 amazing bedroom designs!