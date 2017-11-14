Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 secrets to a really elegant bedroom

press profile homify press profile homify
Casa Xixim, Specht Architects Specht Architects Tropical style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

We all need a master bedroom that is restful and helps us to drift off into a blissful sleep, but if it could be undeniably elegant as well, wouldn't that be great? Interior designers know that an elegant bedroom is a gorgeous bedroom and have been spending a great deal of time curating certain motifs that look utterly wonderful and today, we're going to show you some of our favorites. If your boudoir is long overdue for a revamp, come with us now and find out what you should be including if you want to really tap into an elegant aesthetic!

1. A standout headboard.

Estilo Pilar 2015, Azora Estudio Azora Estudio Eclectic style bedroom
Azora Estudio

Azora Estudio
Azora Estudio
Azora Estudio

Headboards used to be a matter of fact inclusion in a bedroom but that was a long time ago and so many people have opted for a more minimal look now. To recapture the elegance, why not consider a natural wood headboard, perhaps with integrated lights? They really do add a certain demeanour!

2. Use light colors for softness.

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom Beige
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

For a soft and elegant space, light colors should be at the top of your list in terms of bedroom design ideas. A cacophony of whites, beiges and creams will all have timeless appeal and look so upmarket and chic.

3. If you need boldness, choose it carefully.

La Carlota, Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Classic style houses
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos

Estudio Sespede Arquitectos
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos

If you can't live without a little bold color, be sure to choose it carefully, if elegance is your main concern. We would encourage you to look at jewel toes that have more regal connotations, as elegance will be guaranteed then.

4. Romantic textiles are key.

Francuski zakątek, DreamHouse.info.pl DreamHouse.info.pl Classic style bedroom
DreamHouse.info.pl

DreamHouse.info.pl
DreamHouse.info.pl
DreamHouse.info.pl

We know that frilly pillow cases and quilted comforters won't be to everyone's taste, but for a more romantic take on an elegant bedroom, with a little femininity thrown in for good measure, layer up your luxuriously fancy textiles and don't be afraid to invest in some pastels too!

5. Original decals add charm.

Vinilos de ventanas, Chispum Chispum Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Chispum

Chispum
Chispum
Chispum

Wall decals might not sound like an elegant addition to a bedroom, but given that you can select custom designs, they can be as classy as you want them to be! Just take a look at this lovely Parisienne scene, if you don't believe us!

6. Scatter pillows add luxury.

homify Modern Bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Oversized scatter pillows are a great way to up the elegance of not only your bed but also your bedroom as a whole. The more luxurious the fabric of cover pillow cases, the better and an accent color can go a long way too.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Playful materials are amazing.

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Small bedroom
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

If you are fortunate enough to have beautiful materials in your bedroom, such as natural wood, exposed bricks or stone walls, be sure to make more of them with some beautiful paint. We don't think that anything looks quite as industrial and elegant as bricks painted white.

8. Some rustic touches add coziness.

CASA PIADENA - CREMONA, Laura Sardano Laura Sardano Rustic style bedroom
Laura Sardano

Laura Sardano
Laura Sardano
Laura Sardano

Of course, you don't want to negate the coziness of your bedroom for elegance, especially when the two can work together so well. Some natural wood elements, such as roof beams, or even some shabby chic whitewashed furniture will be perfect.

9. A muted palette is so calming.

Ascot White 4ft6 Double Bed The Cotswold Company Country style bedroom
The Cotswold Company

Ascot White 4ft6 Double Bed

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

If neutral colors aren't quite your thing, how about choosing some tones from the 'new neutrals' palette? Soft grays are particularly popular right now and, en masse, resonate huge amounts of clam elegance.

10. Nothing beats natural wood flooring.

homify BedroomAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

Carpet can be cute, but for an elegant bedroom, wooden flooring is the absolute best option. To add a little softness back into the room, you can accessorize with area rugs, without drowning out the organic warmth of the wood.

11. Fancy lighting will work wonders.

ATICO EN BLANES, LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo Modern Bedroom
LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo

LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo
LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo
LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo

Anybody can have standard main lighting but something a little more designer and dramatic will add elegance and ambience, all at the same time. Pendulum lights are our current favorites, which is lucky, as they are so trendy!

12. Curate a very specific vibe.

Casa Xixim, Specht Architects Specht Architects Tropical style bedroom
Specht Architects

Casa Xixim

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

Finally, if you set out to create a very specific vibe in your bedroom, you can maintain a focus on elegance at the same time. For example this bedroom has a significant holiday aesthetic to it, which has been amplified with organic wood elements and a hammock, but nothing too cheezy, such as beach wall decals.

For more bedroom ideas, take a look at this article: 12 amazing bedroom designs!

A remodeled family home replete with cozy comfort
Is an elegant bedroom at the top of your interior design wish list?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks