13 brilliant ideas for small kitchens

Small kitchens can be incredibly big in terms of style and drama, if you choose a decisive aesthetic to work to. Any kitchen planner worth their salt will tell you that it's not how much space you have to play with that matters, but what you do with it and today, we want to show you thirteen projects that have really taken that to heart! If you've ever thought that a small kitchen has to be devoid of character, style or even color, think again, as we're about to prove you wrong!