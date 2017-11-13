13 brilliant ideas for small kitchens

Small kitchens can be incredibly big in terms of style and drama, if you choose a decisive aesthetic to work to. Any kitchen planner worth their salt will tell you that it's not how much space you have to play with that matters, but what you do with it and today, we want to show you thirteen projects that have really taken that to heart! If you've ever thought that a small kitchen has to be devoid of character, style or even color, think again, as we're about to prove you wrong!
An all-white small kitchen will always look bigger and fresher than it actually is and if you add in some dazzlingly bright lights, the illumination will be reflected off every surface and look even more spacious. Now that's genius!
To get as much counter space as possible, you should think about a U-shaped kitchen design. The extra leg can work perfectly as a double-sided breakfast bar and counter, without making the room appear too small or cramped.
There is a school of thought that says a singular color, whatever it is, works best in a small rooms, as it distracts from the modest proportions. With that in mind, we wanted to showcase this amazing dark space that has stature way beyond the dimensions!
If you can't bring yourself to commit to one singular color, perhaps a very bright accent would be more up your street? Choosing a vivid hue for specific cabinets or appliances will naturally draw the eye and divert attention from a claustrophobic room.
When it comes to getting enough storage in a small kitchen, you can feel as though you're fighting a losing battle, but the key is to be clever about your installations! The inset shelves here, on what would have been a dead end wall, are genius!
Not everybody likes the idea of a bright white kitchen, so to get the same benefits without the coolness, try selecting shades from the neutral end of the palette. Creams, beiges and even warm biscuit tones will all work really well and look so chic for years to come.
If you want to give your small kitchen some serious character, try adding some custom decals to your cabinets! They are easy to apply, really cost-effective and can be removed without leaving a trace of damage. Perfect! You can even swap them out whenever you get bored of them.
Every nuance of space counts in a small kitchen, which is why we wanted to emphasize the fact that storage should be your top priority! If you need to sacrifice a few accessories in order to increase the number of cupboards you have, do it, as that will help you keep your surfaces free of clutter and the whole room looking and feeling larger.
Every little thing that you include in a small kitchen will be open to scrutiny, so be sure to make your mark where you can. We think that the use of subway tiles, in a vertical formation here, is inspired, as it lends a new aesthetic, without sacrificing a lot of wall area.
A lot of small kitchens are doubly hard to design around, as they are also peculiarly shaped. Don't despair if this is what you're faced with, as the answer is to have a carpenter come in and make you a totally bespoke set of units which account for every strange angle. This will be a more costly way to go, but in a small kitchen, at least you'll have less cabinets to have made!
Removing an interior wall, which is definitely not load-bearing, is a terrific way to deal with a small kitchen, if you know that you need considerably more space. When adding more storage simply isn't an option, breaking down the barriers between your rooms can be a great option and open-planning is SO popular right now!
The key to success in any small kitchen, whatever design you choose, is to make sure that it is organized perfectly. Plate racks, integrated appliances and drawer dividers will all come in very handy and help you to maintain an efficient space, even if it isn't big.
Finally, always try to make a little space for some fun! A blackboard wall is a great way to communicate, keep your space always changing and encourage some creativity. This will be so popular if you have kids!
For more kitchen ideas, take a look at this article: 7 genius kitchen storage ideas.