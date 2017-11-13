Your browser is out-of-date.

13 brilliant ideas for small kitchens

Casa Moncada Barcelona, jorge rangel interiors jorge rangel interiors Modern Kitchen
Small kitchens can be incredibly big in terms of style and drama, if you choose a decisive aesthetic to work to. Any kitchen planner worth their salt will tell you that it's not how much space you have to play with that matters, but what you do with it and today, we want to show you thirteen projects that have really taken that to heart! If you've ever thought that a small kitchen has to be devoid of character, style or even color, think again, as we're about to prove you wrong!

1. Keep it white and bright.

Reformas de pisos, LAUTOKA URBANA LAUTOKA URBANA Modern Kitchen
LAUTOKA URBANA

LAUTOKA URBANA
LAUTOKA URBANA
LAUTOKA URBANA

An all-white small kitchen will always look bigger and fresher than it actually is and if you add in some dazzlingly bright lights, the illumination will be reflected off every surface and look even more spacious. Now that's genius!

2. U-shaped designs work so well.

Interiorismo apartamento Barcelona, Toolboxstudio Toolboxstudio Modern Kitchen
Toolboxstudio

Toolboxstudio
Toolboxstudio
Toolboxstudio

To get as much counter space as possible, you should think about a U-shaped kitchen design. The extra leg can work perfectly as a double-sided breakfast bar and counter, without making the room appear too small or cramped.

3. One color can work best.

Casa Moncada Barcelona, jorge rangel interiors jorge rangel interiors Modern Kitchen
jorge rangel interiors

Casa Moncada Barcelona

jorge rangel interiors
jorge rangel interiors
jorge rangel interiors

There is a school of thought that says a singular color, whatever it is, works best in a small rooms, as it distracts from the modest proportions. With that in mind, we wanted to showcase this amazing dark space that has stature way beyond the dimensions!

4. Try a very bold accent.

Rojo Ferrari, Estudio de Cocinas Musa Estudio de Cocinas Musa Modern Kitchen Red
Estudio de Cocinas Musa

Estudio de Cocinas Musa
Estudio de Cocinas Musa
Estudio de Cocinas Musa

If you can't bring yourself to commit to one singular color, perhaps a very bright accent would be more up your street? Choosing a vivid hue for specific cabinets or appliances will naturally draw the eye and divert attention from a claustrophobic room.

5. Integrate storage in a smart way.

Reforma integral de piso en Aluche, Reformmia Reformmia Modern Kitchen
Reformmia

Reformmia
Reformmia
Reformmia

When it comes to getting enough storage in a small kitchen, you can feel as though you're fighting a losing battle, but the key is to be clever about your installations! The inset shelves here, on what would have been a dead end wall, are genius!

6. Neutral colors keep things fresh.

GLASS WHITE, DISEÑO COCINA DISEÑO COCINA Modern Kitchen Glass White
DISEÑO COCINA

DISEÑO COCINA
DISEÑO COCINA
DISEÑO COCINA

Not everybody likes the idea of a bright white kitchen, so to get the same benefits without the coolness, try selecting shades from the neutral end of the palette. Creams, beiges and even warm biscuit tones will all work really well and look so chic for years to come.

7. Customize your cabinets.

Reformas integrales pisos, cocinas y baños, MODOS HOGAR MODOS HOGAR Modern Kitchen
MODOS HOGAR

MODOS HOGAR
MODOS HOGAR
MODOS HOGAR

If you want to give your small kitchen some serious character, try adding some custom decals to your cabinets! They are easy to apply, really cost-effective and can be removed without leaving a trace of damage. Perfect! You can even swap them out whenever you get bored of them.

8. Make storage the main priority.

Reforma integral de cocina con office, Visaespais, reformas y rehabilitaciones en Tarragona Visaespais, reformas y rehabilitaciones en Tarragona Modern Kitchen
Visaespais, reformas y rehabilitaciones en Tarragona

Visaespais, reformas y rehabilitaciones en Tarragona
Visaespais, reformas y rehabilitaciones en Tarragona
Visaespais, reformas y rehabilitaciones en Tarragona

Every nuance of space counts in a small kitchen, which is why we wanted to emphasize the fact that storage should be your top priority! If you need to sacrifice a few accessories in order to increase the number of cupboards you have, do it, as that will help you keep your surfaces free of clutter and the whole room looking and feeling larger.

9. Attention to detail is crucial.

Evolution, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Modern Kitchen
Equipe Ceramicas

Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas

Every little thing that you include in a small kitchen will be open to scrutiny, so be sure to make your mark where you can. We think that the use of subway tiles, in a vertical formation here, is inspired, as it lends a new aesthetic, without sacrificing a lot of wall area.

10. Go bespoke for awkward shapes.

Diseño de Cocina Moderna en Madrid, Línea 3 Cocinas Madrid Línea 3 Cocinas Madrid Modern Kitchen
Línea 3 Cocinas Madrid

Línea 3 Cocinas Madrid
Línea 3 Cocinas Madrid
Línea 3 Cocinas Madrid

A lot of small kitchens are doubly hard to design around, as they are also peculiarly shaped. Don't despair if this is what you're faced with, as the answer is to have a carpenter come in and make you a totally bespoke set of units which account for every strange angle. This will be a more costly way to go, but in a small kitchen, at least you'll have less cabinets to have made!

11. Go open-plan.

Vivienda en Beasain - Gipuzkoa, Gala Feng Shui Interiorismo online en Azpeitia Gala Feng Shui Interiorismo online en Azpeitia Modern Kitchen
Gala Feng Shui Interiorismo online en Azpeitia

Gala Feng Shui Interiorismo online en Azpeitia
Gala Feng Shui Interiorismo online en Azpeitia
Gala Feng Shui Interiorismo online en Azpeitia

Removing an interior wall, which is definitely not load-bearing, is a terrific way to deal with a small kitchen, if you know that you need considerably more space. When adding more storage simply isn't an option, breaking down the barriers between your rooms can be a great option and open-planning is SO popular right now!

12. Get your organization in order.

Reforma de vivienda en calle San Vicente, Ardes Arquitectos Ardes Arquitectos Modern Kitchen
Ardes Arquitectos

Ardes Arquitectos
Ardes Arquitectos
Ardes Arquitectos

The key to success in any small kitchen, whatever design you choose, is to make sure that it is organized perfectly. Plate racks, integrated appliances and drawer dividers will all come in very handy and help you to maintain an efficient space, even if it isn't big.

13. Make a little room for fun elements.

A Coruña for rent!, Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Modern Kitchen
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

Finally, always try to make a little space for some fun! A blackboard wall is a great way to communicate, keep your space always changing and encourage some creativity. This will be so popular if you have kids!

For more kitchen ideas, take a look at this article: 7 genius kitchen storage ideas.

10 cheap ideas to decorate your house
Do you have a small kitchen that could benefit from some of these ideas?

