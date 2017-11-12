How to master beautiful boiserie

Let's keep things really simple and start by telling you what boiserie actually is. As you might have guessed, it's a French technique, used by interior designers to give blank or plain walls a little more pizazz and character. Traditionally, it was a way of applying wood to walls, to create a panelled or framed aesthetic, but in recent years, new materials have come into play.
While boiserie had a fashionable heyday back in the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries, it is coming right back into style thanks to people looking for more cost effective and easy ways to get that heritage wall look, for less effort. Wood is still used today, but plaster, drywall and polystyrene have joined the ranks too, so why don't we show you the kind of looks you could be creating? We know you're going to be intrigued!
Here's a classic and understated style of boiserie to start you off! The all-white finish keeps the contrasting panels nice and subtle, but you can definitely see that the walls have some fabulous embellishment. Even the fireplace has been created to match!
Have you ever noticed that heritage bathrooms always have amazing wall panelling? Well that's boiserie! It's a look that really works in a fabulous bathroom and offers some much needed diversity in a world full of boring bathroom tiles. You can see here that it works with a splash of color too!
How outrageously cool is this wall? The large panel design is so reminiscent of oldy-worldy libraries or even industrial spaces, especially when combined with heritage parquet flooring and that color! WOW! There's no need for any extra art as the wall IS art.
Like the idea of embellishing your walls with wood but want to maintain a contemporary feel and aesthetic? Then wood-effect interior cladding is a great way to go. You can get that stylish split wall look with cladding on the bottom and paint on the top and it's so easy to install.
In terms of making your walls a whole lot more exciting, without needing to hang two different types of wallpaper, alongside paint, borders and dado rails, boiserie is the answer to your prayers! You get a traditional wall base that can blend into smooth plaster with ease and you can even keep everything the same color. It's all about texture!
If a bright splash of color doesn't scare you, we know you're going to love the idea of hallway boiserie! You can't deny that there is some seriously cool and yet traditional charm going on here and that the deep teal color scheme works perfectly with the subtle panelling.
We know some of you love pushing the boat out and seeing what you can create and that's why we had to include this snapshot of the most intricate boiserie we have ever seen! Comprising of individually carved wooden wall tiles, the end result is absolutely spectacular!
Maybe you'd prefer to test the water by experimenting with boiserie on a surface less permanent than you walls? Well, it works perfectly on furniture too! If you want to give a boring item a little revamp, you can easy play around with panelling and framing styles, before adding a new coat of paint.
Finally, we thought you should know that boiserie and shabby chic go hand-in-hand. For a strikingly modern and simplified version of this technique, you can look to add reclaimed wood to your walls, for a shabby meets boiserie hybrid design. We think it looks amazing in this kitchen!
For more wall ideas, take a look at this article: 12 unique wall designs to inspire you.