How to master beautiful boiserie

Let's keep things really simple and start by telling you what boiserie actually is. As you might have guessed, it's a French technique, used by interior designers to give blank or plain walls a little more pizazz and character. Traditionally, it was a way of applying wood to walls, to create a panelled or framed aesthetic, but in recent years, new materials have come into play.

While boiserie had a fashionable heyday back in the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries, it is coming right back into style thanks to people looking for more cost effective and easy ways to get that heritage wall look, for less effort. Wood is still used today, but plaster, drywall and polystyrene have joined the ranks too, so why don't we show you the kind of looks you could be creating? We know you're going to be intrigued!