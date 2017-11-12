How to design a kick-ass closet!

A big and beautiful closet doesn't have to be just a pipe dream, if you follow a logical design process and really indulge yourself. We wanted to give you a proper overview of what goes into creating the perfect closet, so have been looking at how carpenters suggest their clients go about the process and we think we've created the ultimate step-by-step program for you to take a look at. Say goodbye to messy bedrooms, as you're about to be in the mood to draw up a closet to tackle every piece of clothing you own!
Before you do anything, get yourself online to check out amazing closet styles, so you can draw up a comprehensive wish list of everything you really want yours to contain. Glass doors? Drawers? Lighting? These are all things to make a note of!
The next step is to asses how much stuff you actually have to store. In addition, it will be helpful to have a list of the different types of clothing you need to account for, as that will impact on rail heights, if you need drawers and how high your shoe cubby holes should be.
Does anybody leave the house without checking they look ok? Nope! That's why you need to make a space for a full length mirror in your dream closet. If you can't free up any wall or floor space, there's always the backs of your doors to take advantage of!
You might have a staggeringly large budget to play with, but don't forget to take a look at some of the low cost options, as you might be surprised by how stylish, chic and handy they can be! Plus, if you have plenty of money left over, that's a brand new season's worth of clothes!
Just wait until you see how invisible this really simple closet system is, from in front of the bed!
Bam! It has disappeared, all thanks to a sheer curtain that adds a romantic and beautiful touch. You see what we mean about cheaper options not necessarily being less perfect now, right?
So many people are designing storage systems that will give you access to bags more organization, so never just plump for an obvious idea! Here, we see what should have been a cupboard filled to the brim with pull-out shelves that have at least tripled the usefulness of the installation!
If you have a strange room to take advantage of, odd ceiling heights or very specific needs, going bespoke really can be the preferred choice, as everything will be built to fit and with exact needs in mind. Off the shelf closet systems are very cool these days, but they are certainly not one-size-fits-all, so something custom is worth considering.
