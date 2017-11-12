Your browser is out-of-date.

How to design a kick-ass closet!

INDUSTRIAL CON AMORE, Sapere di Casa - Architetto Elena Di Sero Home Stager Sapere di Casa - Architetto Elena Di Sero Home Stager BedroomWardrobes & closets
A big and beautiful closet doesn't have to be just a pipe dream, if you follow a logical design process and really indulge yourself. We wanted to give you a proper overview of what goes into creating the perfect closet, so have been looking at how carpenters suggest their clients go about the process and we think we've created the ultimate step-by-step program for you to take a look at. Say goodbye to messy bedrooms, as you're about to be in the mood to draw up a closet to tackle every piece of clothing you own!

1. Get your wish list down on paper.

homify Modern Dressing Room Wood Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

Before you do anything, get yourself online to check out amazing closet styles, so you can draw up a comprehensive wish list of everything you really want yours to contain. Glass doors? Drawers? Lighting? These are all things to make a note of!

2. Define what you need store.

Tendenze Arredo Casa | Arredo Bar | Hotels & Hospitality |, STUDIO ARCHITETTURA-Designer1995 STUDIO ARCHITETTURA-Designer1995 BedroomWardrobes & closets
STUDIO ARCHITETTURA-Designer1995

STUDIO ARCHITETTURA-Designer1995
STUDIO ARCHITETTURA-Designer1995
STUDIO ARCHITETTURA-Designer1995

The next step is to asses how much stuff you actually have to store. In addition, it will be helpful to have a list of the different types of clothing you need to account for, as that will impact on rail heights, if you need drawers and how high your shoe cubby holes should be.

3. Don't forget to include a mirror.

Apartament in Madrid, Simona Garufi Simona Garufi Minimalist dressing room
Simona Garufi

Simona Garufi
Simona Garufi
Simona Garufi

Does anybody leave the house without checking they look ok? Nope! That's why you need to make a space for a full length mirror in your dream closet. If you can't free up any wall or floor space, there's always the backs of your doors to take advantage of!

4. Don't overlook budget options.

INDUSTRIAL CON AMORE, Sapere di Casa - Architetto Elena Di Sero Home Stager Sapere di Casa - Architetto Elena Di Sero Home Stager BedroomWardrobes & closets
Sapere di Casa—Architetto Elena Di Sero Home Stager

Sapere di Casa - Architetto Elena Di Sero Home Stager
Sapere di Casa—Architetto Elena Di Sero Home Stager
Sapere di Casa - Architetto Elena Di Sero Home Stager

You might have a staggeringly large budget to play with, but don't forget to take a look at some of the low cost options, as you might be surprised by how stylish, chic and handy they can be! Plus, if you have plenty of money left over, that's a brand new season's worth of clothes!

Just wait until you see how invisible this really simple closet system is, from in front of the bed!

INDUSTRIAL CON AMORE, Sapere di Casa - Architetto Elena Di Sero Home Stager Sapere di Casa - Architetto Elena Di Sero Home Stager BedroomBeds & headboards
Sapere di Casa—Architetto Elena Di Sero Home Stager

Sapere di Casa - Architetto Elena Di Sero Home Stager
Sapere di Casa—Architetto Elena Di Sero Home Stager
Sapere di Casa - Architetto Elena Di Sero Home Stager

Bam! It has disappeared, all thanks to a sheer curtain that adds a romantic and beautiful touch. You see what we mean about cheaper options not necessarily being less perfect now, right?

5. Look into clever solutions.

Loft - Arredo su misura di un quadrilocale, Lilea Design Lilea Design Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
Lilea Design

Lilea Design
Lilea Design
Lilea Design

So many people are designing storage systems that will give you access to bags more organization, so never just plump for an obvious idea! Here, we see what should have been a cupboard filled to the brim with pull-out shelves that have at least tripled the usefulness of the installation!

6. Consider going bespoke.

Интерьер дома для молодой семьи, Rash_studio Rash_studio Classic style dressing room
Rash_studio

Rash_studio
Rash_studio
Rash_studio

If you have a strange room to take advantage of, odd ceiling heights or very specific needs, going bespoke really can be the preferred choice, as everything will be built to fit and with exact needs in mind. Off the shelf closet systems are very cool these days, but they are certainly not one-size-fits-all, so something custom is worth considering. 

Are you desperate to design a new coset?

No, Thanks