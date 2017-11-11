Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Fireplaces that really turn up the heat!

press profile homify press profile homify
Ashley Road, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern Living Room
Loading admin actions …

Call us old fashioned, but we don't think that anything finishes a room quite so beautifully as a roaring fire and it looks as though interior designers agree with us! We've found a host of utterly stylish and beautiful living rooms, each of which has been finished to a whole new level, thanks to a fireplace that really captures all the attention and today, we want to show you them, to see if you could be tempted to turn up the heat somewhat. If none of these fireplaces appeal to you, we don't know what will!

1. Stately style.

homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The sheer size of this fireplace, coupled with the fact that it has been crafted from striking red bricks, has made for such an amazing fireplace. It really wouldn't be out of place in a large stately home, would it?

2. Adding warmth to white.

QUINTA DA MARINHA RESIDENCE - Where the woods meet the ocean..., DZINE & CO, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores DZINE & CO, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores Modern Living Room
DZINE &amp; CO, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores

DZINE & CO, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores
DZINE &amp; CO, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores
DZINE & CO, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores

An all-white room can be so hard to warm up and decorate in a cozier fashion, but this simple fireplace has tackled the job with such aplomb! A luxurious white marble surround has kept the overall look so chic and high class and the blaze is stunning.

3. A rose between two stones!

Moradia Golf, ARQAMA - Arquitetura e Design Lda ARQAMA - Arquitetura e Design Lda Living room
ARQAMA—Arquitetura e Design Lda

ARQAMA - Arquitetura e Design Lda
ARQAMA—Arquitetura e Design Lda
ARQAMA - Arquitetura e Design Lda

The fire itself here is very understated and simple being a small inset box design, but set in between two beautiful stone feature walls, it really comes to life. We can only imagine what a charming glow it emits when lit!

4. Divide and conquer.

Moradia Unifamiliar, comSequência - Arquitectura & Design comSequência - Arquitectura & Design Modern Dining Room
comSequência—Arquitectura &amp; Design

comSequência - Arquitectura & Design
comSequência—Arquitectura &amp; Design
comSequência - Arquitectura & Design

This open-plan home has been masterfully divided by a contemporary fireplace that is large in size, creatively designed and crafted from amazing materials. The double-sided style allows for panoramic enjoyment and even the flue doesn't make a nuisance of itself!

5. Freestanding design.

Residência J&M, UNISSIMA Home Couture UNISSIMA Home Couture Modern Living Room
UNISSIMA Home Couture

UNISSIMA Home Couture
UNISSIMA Home Couture
UNISSIMA Home Couture

Here we have another room-dividing fireplace, but this time it has been crafter in a floating wall, so as to also house a television. This really is a staggering way to separate living and dining rooms, while also adding in some much needed warmth and visual beauty too. 

6. Rustic traditionalism.

Casa Simples e Confortável, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Living room Bricks White
RAC ARQUITETURA

RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA

We always have time for some rustic appreciation and the fireplace here is worthy of exactly that! A traditional cast iron black hood and open grate really do look amazing against the red brick wall and we bet it kicks out a lot of heat too!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Contemporary chic.

Biolareira Madrid, Clearfire - Lareiras Etanol Clearfire - Lareiras Etanol Living roomFireplaces & accessories Iron/Steel Black
Clearfire—Lareiras Etanol

Clearfire - Lareiras Etanol
Clearfire—Lareiras Etanol
Clearfire - Lareiras Etanol

All-white rooms and fireplaces don't always sound like a match made in heaven, what with the likelihood of soot and ash, but modern fireplaces have all of that covered! This ethanol fire gives the gorgeous aesthetic you want, a little extra heat and yet, doesn't leave even a speck of mess. Amazing!

8. Gloriously grand!

Ashley Road, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern Living Room
Concept Eight Architects

Ashley Road

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

Choosing a fireplace that fits with the age of your home will always lead to a cohesive installation, which is why this open grate and stone mantle design is such a treat here. A lot of people might look to replace original features like this mantle, but we think it's far too good to remove and a traditional fire is just the ticket!

For more fireplace ideas, take a look at this article: 14 decorative fireplaces to up the cozy factor in your home.

A small yet charming apartment full of delightful up-cycling & smart ideas
Are you hoping to heat your home with a stunning fireplace installation this winter?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks