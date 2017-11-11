Fireplaces that really turn up the heat!

Choosing a fireplace that fits with the age of your home will always lead to a cohesive installation, which is why this open grate and stone mantle design is such a treat here. A lot of people might look to replace original features like this mantle, but we think it's far too good to remove and a traditional fire is just the ticket!

