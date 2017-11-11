Fireplaces that really turn up the heat!

Call us old fashioned, but we don't think that anything finishes a room quite so beautifully as a roaring fire and it looks as though interior designers agree with us! We've found a host of utterly stylish and beautiful living rooms, each of which has been finished to a whole new level, thanks to a fireplace that really captures all the attention and today, we want to show you them, to see if you could be tempted to turn up the heat somewhat. If none of these fireplaces appeal to you, we don't know what will!
The sheer size of this fireplace, coupled with the fact that it has been crafted from striking red bricks, has made for such an amazing fireplace. It really wouldn't be out of place in a large stately home, would it?
An all-white room can be so hard to warm up and decorate in a cozier fashion, but this simple fireplace has tackled the job with such aplomb! A luxurious white marble surround has kept the overall look so chic and high class and the blaze is stunning.
The fire itself here is very understated and simple being a small inset box design, but set in between two beautiful stone feature walls, it really comes to life. We can only imagine what a charming glow it emits when lit!
This open-plan home has been masterfully divided by a contemporary fireplace that is large in size, creatively designed and crafted from amazing materials. The double-sided style allows for panoramic enjoyment and even the flue doesn't make a nuisance of itself!
Here we have another room-dividing fireplace, but this time it has been crafter in a floating wall, so as to also house a television. This really is a staggering way to separate living and dining rooms, while also adding in some much needed warmth and visual beauty too.
We always have time for some rustic appreciation and the fireplace here is worthy of exactly that! A traditional cast iron black hood and open grate really do look amazing against the red brick wall and we bet it kicks out a lot of heat too!
All-white rooms and fireplaces don't always sound like a match made in heaven, what with the likelihood of soot and ash, but modern fireplaces have all of that covered! This ethanol fire gives the gorgeous aesthetic you want, a little extra heat and yet, doesn't leave even a speck of mess. Amazing!
Choosing a fireplace that fits with the age of your home will always lead to a cohesive installation, which is why this open grate and stone mantle design is such a treat here. A lot of people might look to replace original features like this mantle, but we think it's far too good to remove and a traditional fire is just the ticket!
