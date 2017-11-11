Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Building a terrace in just 7 steps!

press profile homify press profile homify
Casa con estructura de madera SCS, RIBA MASSANELL S.L. RIBA MASSANELL S.L. Mediterranean style house Wood
Loading admin actions …

If you've ever looked at other people's terraces and thought that you'd love something similar, prepare to be equipped with all the knowledge you need to get started! You might have thought that you'd need to hire an expensive landscape architect, but that's not actually necessarily that case, as a terrace is a great project for any DIY enthusiast! Perfect for giving your garden a little more oomph and dining potential, we can't help but love a pretty terrace, so come with us now and find out how you can create one that your neighbours will be really envious of!

1. Choose a suitable style.

Espaço Gourmet S|M, Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados Pool
Argollo &amp; Martins | Arquitetos Associados

Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados
Argollo &amp; Martins | Arquitetos Associados
Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados

Before you even get started with your terrace build, you need to think long and hard about which style would be suitable for your site and complement your existing home the most. You might well fancy something really contemporary, but it won't look good next to a traditional or rustic home!

2. Settle on high quality materials.

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern Terrace
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

When you know what style of terrace you're going to build, you can start researching appropriate materials. By appropriate, we mean in-keeping with your chosen aesthetic and within your budget. We recommend working to the upper end of your budget, to ensure a quality erection.

3. Prepare the site and check your measurements.

Aanleg vlonder, Kramer & Berends hoveniers Kramer & Berends hoveniers
Kramer &amp; Berends hoveniers

Kramer & Berends hoveniers
Kramer &amp; Berends hoveniers
Kramer & Berends hoveniers

Groundworks are a vital part of any terrace build, so if you begin your project and discover that the ground cannot be suitably compacted to provide proper foundations, you might need to open your mind to the possibility of a poured concrete floor. Either way, these are not difficult tasks and once completed, you can check all of your measurements, before cutting any of your materials.

4. Build the structure.

Douglas hout, NuBuiten.nl NuBuiten.nl Patios & Decks
NuBuiten.nl

NuBuiten.nl
NuBuiten.nl
NuBuiten.nl

With your pieces all cut to size, you can put your terrace together. Think of it like a big jigsaw puzzle, only in 3D and you won't go far wrong. The supporting struts should be in place first, so as to hold the shape while you add your other pieces. Don't rush this stage and always look to use enough fixings.

5. Don't skimp on the roof.

Douglas hout, NuBuiten.nl NuBuiten.nl Scandinavian style garden
NuBuiten.nl

NuBuiten.nl
NuBuiten.nl
NuBuiten.nl

With your structure in place, you can turn your attention to weatherproofing your new terrace, with a suitable roof. There are a number of variations to choose from, with felt, tiles or simple shingles all being popular options, but always be sure it is fully watertight before hosting an al fresco dinner party!

6. Do you need windows?

CASA DE CAMPO, Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style house
Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores

Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores
Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores
Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores

Are you looking for an open terrace design, which extends out into your garden, or do you want it to be more of a contained room, complete with walls and windows? Now's the time to decide and to add any windows and doors that you might need. Be aware that this will turn your terrace into more of a conservatory though!

7. Furnish it!

Casa con estructura de madera SCS, RIBA MASSANELL S.L. RIBA MASSANELL S.L. Mediterranean style house Wood
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

he final step is to furnish your terrace so that its ready to use! Try to select furniture that work, style-wise, with your new build and always look to seal any outdoor furniture, to prolong it's lifespan. Removable cushion covers are always a great idea for terrace seating.

For more terrace ideas, take a look at this article: 10 beautiful terrace floor ideas.

An 82m² apartment filled with IKEA pieces
Are you ready to tackle a terrace DIY project now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks