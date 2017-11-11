Building a terrace in just 7 steps!

If you've ever looked at other people's terraces and thought that you'd love something similar, prepare to be equipped with all the knowledge you need to get started! You might have thought that you'd need to hire an expensive landscape architect, but that's not actually necessarily that case, as a terrace is a great project for any DIY enthusiast! Perfect for giving your garden a little more oomph and dining potential, we can't help but love a pretty terrace, so come with us now and find out how you can create one that your neighbours will be really envious of!
Before you even get started with your terrace build, you need to think long and hard about which style would be suitable for your site and complement your existing home the most. You might well fancy something really contemporary, but it won't look good next to a traditional or rustic home!
When you know what style of terrace you're going to build, you can start researching appropriate materials. By appropriate, we mean in-keeping with your chosen aesthetic and within your budget. We recommend working to the upper end of your budget, to ensure a quality erection.
Groundworks are a vital part of any terrace build, so if you begin your project and discover that the ground cannot be suitably compacted to provide proper foundations, you might need to open your mind to the possibility of a poured concrete floor. Either way, these are not difficult tasks and once completed, you can check all of your measurements, before cutting any of your materials.
With your pieces all cut to size, you can put your terrace together. Think of it like a big jigsaw puzzle, only in 3D and you won't go far wrong. The supporting struts should be in place first, so as to hold the shape while you add your other pieces. Don't rush this stage and always look to use enough fixings.
With your structure in place, you can turn your attention to weatherproofing your new terrace, with a suitable roof. There are a number of variations to choose from, with felt, tiles or simple shingles all being popular options, but always be sure it is fully watertight before hosting an al fresco dinner party!
Are you looking for an open terrace design, which extends out into your garden, or do you want it to be more of a contained room, complete with walls and windows? Now's the time to decide and to add any windows and doors that you might need. Be aware that this will turn your terrace into more of a conservatory though!
he final step is to furnish your terrace so that its ready to use! Try to select furniture that work, style-wise, with your new build and always look to seal any outdoor furniture, to prolong it's lifespan. Removable cushion covers are always a great idea for terrace seating.
For more terrace ideas, take a look at this article: 10 beautiful terrace floor ideas.