An 82m² apartment filled with IKEA pieces

Oh IKEA, how we love you! It's said that anybody can furnish a whole home with one trip to an IKEA store and having stumbled across this fantastic apartment, we know it's true! Every room has a handful of cheap and cheerful additions that look so much more expensive and exclusive than they actually are and as a result, we are filled with optimism that we will be able to capture a similar interior design look! The decorator that selected these pieces had a great eye for all those additions that don't look cost-effective, so if you have an IKEA home furnishing budget but want to get a chic designer look, come with us now and find out which items you should be buying!
It's worth noting that this apartment has amazing bones to work with! Parquet flooring, white walls and bold pops of color here and there, not to mention a staggering amount of natural light, have all provided a perfect platform for a little budget decorating, so let's dive in a little deeper to find some brilliant buys!
You'd be forgiven for thinking that the storage chest here was something a little more high-end, but no, it really is from IKEA! Adding a cushions has made it double it's effectiveness by being a seat too. Even the charming little side table here is an IKEA investment as well. That one almost had us fooled, as it has an antique look to it.
This is a beautiful kitchen, there's no getting away from that. With a stylish monochrome scheme that oozes contemporary cool, you might expect designer bar stools to be in place, but no, they are IKEA. More than that, they cost less than $25! The color works so well against the black island.
Naturally, the dining table and chairs are all from IKEA and offer a cost-effective way to garner a comfortable yet modern and swish space, but guess what? The seat pads are even from IKEA as well! Spinning around, there are more elements to take in at the same time, such as the black table lamp, which costs under $5, super cheap picture frames, an easy to assemble coffee table and even a bright yellow tub chair!
Who hasn't had an IKEA bed at some point? Well, we still have one, as it was cheap to buy, well made and easy to assemble, so why mess with success? Here, we see a charmingly simple white bed that looks as comfortable as it was cheap! As an added bonus, IKEA also sells bed linen, so you could get everything you need for a great night's sleep!
Its the small details that IKEA caters for so well, such as a medley of wall mirrors and little stools. The winding stool is particularly good, as it is fully height-adjustable and all of the wall mirrors are so low cost that buying a heap of them and creating a gallery wall wouldn't break the bank!
You might not be able to buy your toilet from IKEA, but you can get shower curtains, towels, amazing light fixtures and toiletry storage baskets, all of which you can see here! Even the countertop can be bought form IKEA but what we really love here is the monochrome scheme that perfectly mirrors the kitchen!
Fancy a little more funishing inspiration? Take a look at this article: Secrets to getting the Scandinavian style right.