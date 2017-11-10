An 82m² apartment filled with IKEA pieces

You might not be able to buy your toilet from IKEA, but you can get shower curtains, towels, amazing light fixtures and toiletry storage baskets, all of which you can see here! Even the countertop can be bought form IKEA but what we really love here is the monochrome scheme that perfectly mirrors the kitchen!

Fancy a little more funishing inspiration? Take a look at this article: Secrets to getting the Scandinavian style right.