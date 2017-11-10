5 small homes that prove size isn't everything

It's easy to get caught up in the mindset that only a large house can offer all the space that we actually need, but when you see the small homes that we've selected for you today, we think you'll agree that a cozy home could be more than enough! Architects have been seriously stepping up their game in terms of designing bijou yet clever and comfortable small homes that have the ability to outshine even the largest of mansions in terms of style and charm, but don't just take our word for it! Why not come with us now as we show you five incredible homes that boast small footprints yet huge character?
If you tell us that you don't think this little house offers up a lot of beauty, we might not quite believe you! The white and gray detailing looks as pretty as a picture and with traditional door and window guards in place, there is more to this small home than meets the eye!
Step inside this wonderful house and you find a cozy, comfortable and fresh interior that maximizes all available space in a bid to create clever storage. An all-white scheme has made the home feel far bigger as well.
Isn't this home fantastic? So unusual and creative, the architects here were clearly making an attempt to get as much bang for their clients' buck as possible and the result is a terrifically exotic and intriguing building that has a sunny and inviting ambience.
We don't think you'll be at all shocked to discover that the interior in this home is just as fabulous and unusual as the exterior! Quirky furniture, stunning colors and brilliant wall shelves all come together to create an eclectic space that really does just work!
From the street, this small home is something of an enigma! Who lives here, how big does it feel inside and is it a continuation of the white and minimalist look that the facade is showcasing? Well, you're about to find out, but prepare to be extremely shocked!
WOW! Built around a central courtyard, this small home is all about the connection to the garden, with glass walls making the house feel gargantuan in size, even though technically it it isn't. Frosted glass room divides are a stroke of genius that keep the natural light flowing, while also creating separate spaces in an open-plan scheme.
The textured nature of this prefabricated home is brilliant in terms of diverting attention from the assumed size of the house itself. Seemingly simple and almost a little industrial, it will be interesting to see how this contemporary styling translates to the interior.
we had to double-check that this actually is the same house, but it is! A studio home, finished in white and pale natural wood, there is a distinctly Scandinavian vibe at play here and just look at how sweet that kitchen is! We don't know how this home feels so airy and fresh but we think the all-white scheme has something to do with it.
There is a natural and understated charm to this home and what a great idea it is to add a little outdoor dining space! Simple plaster and wood cladding are a great combination that have created a beautifully organic facade and we bet this design has been carried through into the interior.
Understated furniture, chic color schemes and little pops of vibrancy are all making this relatively minimal home absolutely stellar! It's true what they say; less really can be more, if what you do include is stylish and well thought out!
