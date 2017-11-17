Add more rustic flair to your home with these 15 ideas!

Today’s homify article offers you 15 wonderful ideas that no interior designer will share with you without charging a hefty fee. This article brings to you 15 easy ways in which you can ring in the rustic feel into your home, irrespective of its style of design, be it on the interior or the exterior. Be it modern, minimalist, classic or tropical, every style can easily accommodate the rustic poise that draws inspiration mainly from natural elements like wood, stone and clay. A number of variants of this style, namely- modern rustic, traditional rustic, vintage rustic, and many more, are at your disposal to explore.

Room decorators bank upon the rustic style to lend an earthy, natural feel to the most urbane & sophisticated spaces, sans huge expenditures required to be incurred by the home-owners. This style is amply versatile and goes well with every other design style to give an eclectic beauty to the different spaces. Excited to tour? Come with us!