Add more rustic flair to your home with these 15 ideas!

cuisines, ateliers poivre d'ane ateliers poivre d'ane KitchenSinks & taps
Today’s homify article offers you 15 wonderful ideas that no interior designer will share with you without charging a hefty fee. This article brings to you 15 easy ways in which you can ring in the rustic feel into your home, irrespective of its style of design, be it on the interior or the exterior. Be it modern, minimalist, classic or tropical, every style can easily accommodate the rustic poise that draws inspiration mainly from natural elements like wood, stone and clay. A number of variants of this style, namely- modern rustic, traditional rustic, vintage rustic, and many more, are at your disposal to explore.

Room decorators bank upon the rustic style to lend an earthy, natural feel to the most urbane & sophisticated spaces, sans huge expenditures required to be incurred by the home-owners. This style is amply versatile and goes well with every other design style to give an eclectic beauty to the different spaces. Excited to tour? Come with us!

1. WOODEN CEILING BEAMS- be it this look inspired by classical Provence… ..

Perimetro Cucine modello Alice, Perimetro Cucine Perimetro Cucine KitchenSinks & taps
… … … or this retro chic one with reclaimed pizzazz!

cuisines, ateliers poivre d'ane ateliers poivre d'ane KitchenSinks & taps
2. SLIDING DOORS made of RECLAIMED WOOD & OLD METAL SCRAPS inject zing into utility.

rustic Fraher and Findlay Rustic style bedroom nautical,rustic,master bedroom,ensuite,pastel,light,bathroom,sliding door,distressed wood,blue,natural wood,freestanding bathtub
rustic

3. Team up PENDANT LIGHTS in amber hues with CHUNKY DECOR ITEMS in wood.

RUSTIC INTERIORS, Turiya Lifestyle LLP Turiya Lifestyle LLP Rustic style house Wood Amber/Gold
How about these tasteful STRAW & BAMBOO WOOD LAMPS for outdoor lounging?

contemporary rustic coastal courtyard homify Rustic style garden
contemporary rustic coastal courtyard

4. This OAK & steel STAIRCASE adds height to appealing spaciousness.

Rustic oak and steel staircase Bisca Staircases Stairs Wood staircase,stairs,helical stair,bisca,bespoke staircase
Rustic oak and steel staircase

5. Built-in details & RICH WOOD CARVINGS impart a great deal of exquisiteness.

CUCINA VITTORIA, ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960 ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960 KitchenKitchen utensils
6. The unfussy laid back style of a BRICK WALL in the kitchen… … .

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Kitchen
… … … … or simply as an accent wall for your gourmet space.

more bricks... homify Walls london,extension,architecture,glass,open plan,brick
more bricks…

7. Latent simplistic grace of STONE WALL lends a sturdy facet of beauty.

Old School House, Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern Houses
Old School House, Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenshire

8. A refreshingly generous helping of rusticity with WICKER CHAIRS, sassy OLD LAMP & charming FENCE.

Mesa, Linho de Cerva e Limões Linho de Cerva e Limões Dining roomAccessories & decoration Flax/Linen Beige
9. Wall hung WIRED STORAGE- bucolic practicality with industrial hints.

homify Living roomStorage
10. BUNK-BEDS in TIMBER FRAME are good-looking & tough space savers!

Timber Frame Bunk Bed Woodland Creek BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Brown rustic bunk bed
Timber Frame Bunk Bed

11. Say it with patterned PORCELAIN TILES in varied hues.

A design of the private house in the settlement of the closed type .Anarchi&I. Maltsev, AnARCHI AnARCHI Kitchen
A design of the private house in the settlement of the closed type .Anarchi&I. Maltsev

12. Rustic warmth of IRON FIREPLACE beckons in this country-style space.

Rustic fireplace Hart Design and Construction Living room
Rustic fireplace

13. Plentiful sumptuousness in understated simplicity with ENGLISH OAK DINING FURNITURE.

Rustic Oak Farmhouse Extendable Table homify Dining roomTables Wood Wood effect reclaimed,table,dining table,dining room,kitchen table,oak,rustic,oak table,oak dining table,reclaimed oak
Rustic Oak Farmhouse Extendable Table

14. Genteel suggestions of snug repose are warmly complemented by the WOODEN PARQUET FLOORING.

Rustic Herring bone Parquet Artistico UK Ltd Rustic style bedroom
Rustic Herring bone Parquet

15. Earthy allure of CLAY POT PLANTERS enhances the rejuvenating vibes.

Potted plants Land Design landscape architects Tropical style garden
Potted plants

A small home decorated with love
How do you plan to give your cozy spaces the ritzy rustic feel?

