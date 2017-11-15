Your browser is out-of-date.

Take home these 10 beautiful ideas to cover your terrace!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
homify Modern Terrace
In modern times when mundane hustle-bustle has become a way of life, it is indeed a blessing to have a terrace where one can unwind and relax with the loved ones. Open terraces mostly have the flipside of being unusable in inclement weather. So, it becomes all the more necessary to devise a way to be able to enjoy these outdoor spaces throughout the year. And this is what today’s homify story is all about.

Covering your terrace offers the flexibility of using it anytime you like, and can conveniently double up as your living room when you want to entertain guests outside the 4 walls but the weather is unfavorable. In such a scenario, a covered terrace is nothing short of a privilege. A variety of materials & styles is lately being explored by room decorators & interior designers for decking up interior & outdoor spaces, and covering up a terrace is very much a part of furnishing the home. It is advisable to go for a versatile material that allows you to close and open up your terrace to outside, according to the weather.  Glass is the most commonly used solution though a number of other materials also offer a good way to cover up your terrace in a stylish way, irrespective of its design & decor.

Read on to explore 10 wonderful ideas to cover your terrace and ensure complete enjoyment of your dapper outdoor space… here we go!

1. Home extension enclosed by white-framed sliding doors- unwind with palliative views.

Cerramiento de patio exterior con cortinas de cristal, Kauma Kauma Classic style houses Aluminium/Zinc White
Kauma

Kauma
Kauma
Kauma

2. Durable nobility of wood adds to clear poise of glass- soak in ample natural goodness while still indoors.

homify Modern Terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. A versatile mini sanctum of solace overlooking the city.

Vivienda en Plaza Euskadi Nº9, Bilbao., Urbana Interiorismo Urbana Interiorismo Patios & Decks
Urbana Interiorismo

Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo

4. Originality of well-rounded comfort in imperceptible structure with glassy allure.

homify Modern Terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. Timeless warmth & neat transparency for generous landscape vistas & more tangible feel of the outdoors.

homify Modern Terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Glazing soberly integrates the inside with outside while modish minimalism of the elegant structure nails the look.

Terraza de diseño en Valencia., Ideas Interiorismo Exclusivo, SLU Ideas Interiorismo Exclusivo, SLU Patios & Decks
Ideas Interiorismo Exclusivo, SLU

Ideas Interiorismo Exclusivo, SLU
Ideas Interiorismo Exclusivo, SLU
Ideas Interiorismo Exclusivo, SLU

7. How about this snug winter garden with the flexible skylight roof?

homify Modern Terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. Automatic flap-style cover- convenient for maintaining a pleasant temperature.

homify Modern Terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Bathed in natural light- ideal for an indoor heated pool or an outdoor pool in summer, as you like!

homify Modern Terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. Flair of stainless steel & smoked glass communicates with open warmth of naturalness- restful complements.

Barcelona – Sarrià-Sant Gervasi, ac2bcn ac2bcn Patios & Decks
ac2bcn

ac2bcn
ac2bcn
ac2bcn
Which of these resonates with your trendy terrace?

