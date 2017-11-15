Take home these 10 beautiful ideas to cover your terrace!

In modern times when mundane hustle-bustle has become a way of life, it is indeed a blessing to have a terrace where one can unwind and relax with the loved ones. Open terraces mostly have the flipside of being unusable in inclement weather. So, it becomes all the more necessary to devise a way to be able to enjoy these outdoor spaces throughout the year. And this is what today’s homify story is all about.

Covering your terrace offers the flexibility of using it anytime you like, and can conveniently double up as your living room when you want to entertain guests outside the 4 walls but the weather is unfavorable. In such a scenario, a covered terrace is nothing short of a privilege. A variety of materials & styles is lately being explored by room decorators & interior designers for decking up interior & outdoor spaces, and covering up a terrace is very much a part of furnishing the home. It is advisable to go for a versatile material that allows you to close and open up your terrace to outside, according to the weather. Glass is the most commonly used solution though a number of other materials also offer a good way to cover up your terrace in a stylish way, irrespective of its design & decor.

Read on to explore 10 wonderful ideas to cover your terrace and ensure complete enjoyment of your dapper outdoor space… here we go!