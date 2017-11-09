White and wood; interior design's greatest partnership!

We've said it before and we'll say it again; white and wood always look good together! Whether you're after a Scandinavian look in your home, a fresh aesthetic or want to try and tap into a little minimalism, we don't think you can go wrong with a heady mix of white surfaces and natural wood and we're about to prove it to you! Get ready to get your interior designer and carpenter on the phone, as we think you're about to have some incredible ideas for your own home!
Let's start with a look at this gorgeous kitchen, which balances fresh and warm aesthetics absolutely perfectly! A natural wood floor and tabletop offer the perfect basis for a few extra touches that keep this pared back space looking perfectly cosy, yet still fresh and pretty. Any extra white may have tipped the scales towards a cooler look, but this is heavenly!
Now this is a more dramatic imagining of a white and wood kitchen, as the wooden elements have been kept to a minimum and those that are in place are very pale. This means that the space has a more contemporary and crisp feel, which is great for anyone that loves minimalism.
You'd normally expect to see white walls and a wooden bunk bed, but this amazing kid's room has flipped that expectation on it's head! Wooden wall cladding makes for a funky, warm and exciting look, while simple white bunk beds are a worthy focal point, thanks to the really understated styling. WOW!
Transitional spaces are notorious for often being finished in white and wood and here, you can see exactly why! Wood flooring offers you the hardiness you want in high-traffic areas, while white walls add in a sense of space and fresh air that is invaluable. Corridors are so often lacking in light, so this is a great scheme to overcome the issue.
Your bedroom needs to be restful and enjoyable, not to mention calm, which is why wood and white are perfect companions for your boudoir. The wood offers organic, natural grounding, while white elements help you to wake up feeling refreshed and revived. Now that's a genius combination!
There was a time when wood in the bathroom didn't seem like a great idea, due to swelling, but these days there are so many moisture-resistant woods or stains that you shouldn't have to worry. A white bathroom is a steadfast classic design motif, but adding in some natural wood brings an extra dimension of coziness and organic charm.
When you want to make any area in your home look and feel larger, white and wood should be your go-to color and material scheme, as it plays with light flow so beautifully. Wooden flooring and white walls can also help to make ceilings appear far higher as well, which is ideal in spaces such as mezzanines!
