California dreaming through your interior design!

PLAZA PAPELILLO, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Kitchen
You don't need to actually live in California to get the look and feel of a Cali home, as any interior designer will tell you! In fact, you might be surprised to learn that not only is Cali styling really popular, it has reached the level of global appeal, as even countries as far afield as Japan are seeing a significant increase in Californian-inspired home design. If you don't know how you can tap into this amazing aesthetic, come with us now, as we are going to give you some top tips!

What should it look like?

PLAZA PAPELILLO, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Kitchen
West Coast style tends to be based on white and sea blue, with elements of vintage permeating every space, particularly with dark wood grain being showcased. Beachy and tropical vibes are fairly commonplace too, which can make for interesting interpretations of functional spaces, such as kitchens and bathrooms.

Wallpaper can give you the setting.

Beach Pixers Modern Bedroom Multicolored beach,sea,ocean,sand,sunset,wall mural,wallpaper
A quick and easy way to tap into the Californian look is to choose wallpaper that mimics a beachfront setting. We think this idea works really well in a bedroom or living room, as one feature wall is all your need to really set the tone and direct what style of furniture you invest in. Look how calming this particular image is!

Get the accessories right.

Let's Surf Pixers Eclectic style bedroom Multicolored posters,poster,palms,surf,sticker,poster,palms,surf,sticker
Accessories are key to getting the Cali style in your home, so think about holiday vibes! Palm plants are a natural choice, as is anything made of driftwood, but some tropical prints will work well too. If you're busy thinking about accent colors at this point, turquoise and pale blues will never fail to look incredible.

Put your own spin on it.

海岸の突端に立つ民家のリノベーション, 水谷壮市 水谷壮市 Commercial spaces Gastronomy
Of course, the style of home you have and where you live will, to a certain extent, impact on how you interpret Californian style. Here, we see a striking Japanese wooden home, which has negated traditional furniture in a bid to embrace a more Cali look. The simple yet sociable dining table, bare light bulbs and low sofas really have captured the look.

Pick and choose your inspiration.

Proyecto en Amores, col. Del Valle, CDMX, Clorofilia Clorofilia Living room
California is a diverse area and as such, has plenty of cultural inspiration to choose from when you are looking to create an interior design scheme, so be sure to choose elements that you really love and can feasibly maintain. We love the mix of driftwood and cacti here, as that really demonstrates how California enjoys beaches and deserts in equal measure!

Could you get really onboard with West Coast inspired design in your home?

