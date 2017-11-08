7 kitchens with amazing connections to the outside world

The kitchen is a domain all in itself but it's always nice to be able to enjoy a view as you cook, which is why we have found some incredible projects that naturally connect to gardens, to show you today. If you are thinking about changing up your kitchen layout and style, before you get a kitchen planner involved, take a look at these amazing spaces that seem to gently extend out onto luxurious terraces and into the open air, as we think you'll be inspired to design something a touch more organic. Oh, and be sure to look at all the stunning islands here; they are the stars of the show, after the views!
This kitchen is an enigma! So many styles have been brought together into one design and yet, it works so well. A contemporary glass wall that offers unlimited views of the garden looks so incredible, but then in comes a super white island, pared back dining furniture, exposed brick walls and decadent lighting. The skylight really adds a wealth of extra light as well. Serious wow-factor, we think you'll agree.
Now THIS is a kitchen designed to withstand a lot of hungry people! With the prep counter facing out, there is no feeling of claustrophobia or containment here and the full wall of appliances is well thought out for easy use. Check out those pendulum lights as well, giving focused illumination where needed.
We are a little bit obsessed with this kitchen! Not only does it have enough space for a large family dining table, it also has some unique styling, pendulum lights and a striking view out into the garden. You can see taht there is a terrace in place as well, just in case extra guests arrive and with French doors, the connection to the outdoors is seamless!
Charming! What other word can you use for this kitchen, which is filled with rustic motifs and endless dining opportunities? Natural stone walls, wooden beams and an open design have all contributed to the naturally welcoming and recognizable rustic style here but there is even an al fresco dining terrace, just a stone's throw away! Beautiful!
What we love about this kitchen is that it is so unapologetically contemporary and sleek, but has been surrounded by panoramic views of the luscious greenery outside. By grounding the space in such a way, the kitchen has a balance that is impossible to ignore. You can just about see a terrace as well, which would make a wonderful dining spot on clement days.
This is an idea that we think so many of you will want to adopt! By replacing solid walls with bi-folding doors, any kitchen can enjoy a seamless connection to an outdoor space and the result is a room that feels enormous in size, fresh and bright. We love the holiday vibe that it creates, don't you?
This specially-built kitchen extension was clearly designed to connect to the garden at every opportunity and what ambience it has created! The terrace, essentially, becomes an extension of the room and we bet that the dining furniture gets moved out there to take advantage of gorgeous weather!
