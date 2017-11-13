Your browser is out-of-date.

This dream apartment in Lisbon is loaded with delicate finesse

Apartamentos turísticos Casas da Baixa, Jules et Madeleine - LISBOA, ShiStudio Interior Design
Portuguese interior architects from SHI Studio, SHEILA MOURA AZEVEDO INTERIOR DESIGN have come up with a marvelous interior remodeling job in a downtown Lisbon apartment that features in today’s homify story. The spectacular eclectic interiors of this apartment are the result of the architectural intervention of the expert team, that completely transformed the existing living spaces. This redesign is based on the integral design concept- interior design as well as decoration- for the total transformation of dwellings.

Join us as we take a walk around this home, and be inspired for ideas to copy!

Comfy lounging.

The ambiance in this living room exudes warm comfort, despite the area being fairly restrained. The light tones help create a feeling of greater width and add to the luminous accents, which is particularly important in small spaces. The wooden details of the beamed ceiling & laminate flooring inject an inviting sense of mellow style. Note the cushy orange seaters.

Generously bright & open.

Adjacent to the lounging area is the dining space bathed in natural illumination & warmth from the skylight. Though well demarcated by furniture, both the environments form a part of the same large space thus creating a great interior unity & conveying a tasteful spatial fusion that benefits both the functional areas- the lounging & dining areas cash in on the ample light & airy openness. Did you notice the seamless fluidity between both the areas?

Transitioning between hearty & welcoming.

This image allows us to observe in better detail how the transition between lounging & dining environments has been accomplished. The very architecture of the place draws a sort of a portico that ends by defining the zone of transition between these two functional areas of leisure & dining. 

Nook of cozy fulfilment.

The snug dining area receives the warm natural light that adds to the sumptuousness of the delectable goodies. The slope of the roof allows you to visually soak in the beauty of the landscape & the blue sky through the clear glass. Imagine relishing moreish meals with the loved ones here as you make the most of the natural goodness outside… .

Sanctum of serenity.

This tranquil and cozily lit bedroom looks very beautiful with the lovely green shade adding to the restful vibes. Every element employed herein contributes to creating a peaceful & serene atmosphere. Undoubtedly, among the main features that contribute the most to this ambiance is the color palette: mint green, white and orange. All these hues complement each other for a perfectly harmonious composition. What a visual treat!

Motivational decoration.

This bedroom wall decor is a charmingly inspirational quote by the most famous Portuguese poet Fernando Pessoa. Inscribed on the walls, it is a truly special detail for anyone who has the pleasure of renting this fantastic apartment in the center of the capital city.

Which of the amazing design ideas are you planning to take home?

