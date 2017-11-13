This dream apartment in Lisbon is loaded with delicate finesse

Portuguese interior architects from SHI Studio, SHEILA MOURA AZEVEDO INTERIOR DESIGN have come up with a marvelous interior remodeling job in a downtown Lisbon apartment that features in today’s homify story. The spectacular eclectic interiors of this apartment are the result of the architectural intervention of the expert team, that completely transformed the existing living spaces. This redesign is based on the integral design concept- interior design as well as decoration- for the total transformation of dwellings.

Join us as we take a walk around this home, and be inspired for ideas to copy!