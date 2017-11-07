Your browser is out-of-date.

20 modern bathrooms to give you plenty of ideas!

A stunning bathroom is one thing, but getting the balance right between aesthetics, function and modernity can be a real juggling act. Well, it was, until now! Bathroom designers have really been kicking things into high gear recently, in a bid to make bathrooms a little less forgotten, in terms of incredible contemporary interior design and the results speak for themselves. If you've been thinking about a bathroom revamp, don't do a thing until you've seen these amazing projects that we've selected for you, as we just know that you'll be awash with inspiration!

1. Classic and modern all at the same time, the monochrome scheme here has really brought to room to life!

Interior design "Hotel Abruzzi" - Roma, Arch. Lamberto Grutter Arch. Lamberto Grutter Modern Bathroom
2. We all know that geometrics are big news in terms of wall designs right now, even in the bathroom, as this picture proves!

MIESZKANIE POKAZOWE NA OŁTASZYNIE, Q2Design Q2Design Scandinavian style bathroom
3. The focus on sleek finishes and quality materials here is indicative of what we consider important now. Love that understated sand tone too!

Ristrutturazione Appartamento sul Mare, Architetti Porto Cervo Architetti Porto Cervo Modern Bathroom
4. This loft bathroom is incredible. So unfussy, contemporary and fresh, it has a remarkable simplicity to it that keeps you guessing. Check out that shower!

Dachaufstockung eines Einfamilienhauses, WSM ARCHITEKTEN WSM ARCHITEKTEN Modern Bathroom
5. Cost-effective and contemporary, this pared back bathroom is ideal for anyone with a budget to work to. The lighting really makes it special!

Box doccia con porta scorrevole, GAL srl GAL srl BathroomBathtubs & showers
6. We can't get enough of Scandinavian design, can you? Just look at the warm wood and crisp white walls here; what a contrast!

Apartament OpenSpace, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style bathroom
7. A pop of color never goes a miss in a truly modern bathroom and we really like the impact here. With the flooring, there is such an element of controlled fun.

Un appartamento in centro, Mario Ferrara Mario Ferrara Modern Bathroom
8. This bathroom marries rustic and modern looks together with such ease, to create an utterly charming space that functions perfectly.

L'envers du décor, Pixcity Pixcity Mediterranean style bathrooms
9. Here you can see another rustic meets modern bathroom, this time, with lighting that really takes things up a notch! That shower enclosure os SO sleek too.

Cases Singulars de l'Empordà - Tras Samària 14, Pals, TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño Rustic style bathroom
10. A little luxury looks great in a modern bathroom, so just look at the contrast of sleek lines and gilded mirrors here. The shower hardware really glistens as well.

PIETRA E NUOVI INTONACI - BAGNO CASA P, Giuseppe Maria Padoan bioarchitetto - casarmonia progetti e servizi Giuseppe Maria Padoan bioarchitetto - casarmonia progetti e servizi BathroomSinks
11. There's a wonderful sense of order and organization to this bathroom, which we are really enjoying. Everything has a place and adds character to the overall look.

Bagno Zona Note Casa Mazzara due, Alfonso D'errico Architetto Alfonso D'errico Architetto Modern Bathroom
12. The star of the show here is undoubtedly that partition wall! Offering stylish privacy and display potential, it has transformed the bathroom.

Casa L, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Modern Bathroom
13. Simple and perfunctory, but no less modern! Don't let the unfussy decor here fool you; this is a fabulous space!

abitazione privata, Bologna, senzanumerocivico senzanumerocivico Scandinavian style bathroom
14. Sacrificing a bath for a far larger shower is a modern idea that we are very much taking to heart. It looks great, don't you think?

Appartement industriel chic & moderne 55m2 75010 Paris, Espaces à Rêver Espaces à Rêver Industrial style bathroom
15. If you really love a bath though, how about something a little out of the ordinary? This one looks to have been sculpted in situ! WOW!

Casa - Studio, ARCHILAB architettura e design ARCHILAB architettura e design Modern Bathroom
16. Patterned tiles can still make for a modern bathroom, if you pick a great color and style. This star motif is so zingy and we bet it's popular with all ages!

HOTEL VILLA VIGNOLA - VASTO (CH), CERAMICHE MUSA CERAMICHE MUSA BathroomDecoration Pottery
17. Just a slice of contrast here, with exposed bricks, but what a dramatic design idea! It really amplifies the modern look of the bright white.

Viviendas Centro Histórico Valencia, Singularq Architecture Lab Singularq Architecture Lab Modern Bathroom
18. Mediterranean homes always exude style, so why not enjoy a little bathroom influence? The combination of wood, azure blue and white is timeless yet also contemporary.

homify Classic style bathroom
19. Incredible! This bathroom-specific wallpaper has transformed what could have been a boring room into something SO exciting! the stripes are amazing!

homify Commercial spaces Hotels
20. Finally, we couldn't talk about modern bathrooms without looking at an all-white space! Fresh, hygienic and dazzling, it's a favorite look for a reason!

Musterwohnung, Home Staging Bavaria Home Staging Bavaria BathroomMirrors White
For even more great bathroom ideas, take a look at this article: 10+ cool ideas for your bathroom wall.

This hearty kitchen oozes wholesome functionality
Which of these projects really inspired you?

