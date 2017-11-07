20 modern bathrooms to give you plenty of ideas!

A stunning bathroom is one thing, but getting the balance right between aesthetics, function and modernity can be a real juggling act. Well, it was, until now! Bathroom designers have really been kicking things into high gear recently, in a bid to make bathrooms a little less forgotten, in terms of incredible contemporary interior design and the results speak for themselves. If you've been thinking about a bathroom revamp, don't do a thing until you've seen these amazing projects that we've selected for you, as we just know that you'll be awash with inspiration!