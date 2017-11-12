Small container home scores BIG on simplistic comfort

Once inside, you can appreciate the narrowish living room wherein the lounge, dining area & small open kitchen are beautifully integrated in a single space. The bright living room receives plenty of natural light through the windows provided with blinds; the sober color scheme, warm wooden floor, jazzy lighting fixtures, black leather sofa, adorable dining set and oodles of snug ambiance nail it in a tidy way.

Inspite of the small size, the placement of elements, furniture selection and choice of color palette lend an appearance that is far from dingy & cluttered.