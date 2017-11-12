Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Small container home scores BIG on simplistic comfort

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
homify
Loading admin actions …

Today’s homify story celebrates a small container home in Amazon, that is very low in dimensions but offers modern day comforts in a simple manner. Captured through the lens of expert photographers, this tiny house proves that a small sized abode & a no-frills design can also provide contemporary comforts tastefully. Let us take a closer look.

View from outside.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

This exterior view shows the front facade with white entrance door & the huge door-mat, and also reveals the white-framed windows & the air-conditioner on the side. The brown colored container home conveys a charming aspect of residency sans an elaborate design.

Integrated neatly.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Once inside, you can appreciate the narrowish living room wherein the lounge, dining area & small open kitchen are beautifully integrated in a single space. The bright living room receives plenty of natural light through the windows provided with blinds; the sober color scheme, warm wooden floor, jazzy lighting fixtures, black leather sofa, adorable dining set and oodles of snug ambiance nail it in a tidy way.

Inspite of the small size, the placement of elements, furniture selection and choice of color palette lend an appearance that is far from dingy & cluttered. 

Heartiness defies size.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

This view shows the small but modern well-equipped open kitchen with overhead storage cabinets. The ceiling light supplements the natural illumination and also ensures sufficient light for working convenience in the kitchen after sunset. The black granite countertop contrasts gracefully with the white cabinetry & light gray walls. The smart placement of the dining set ensures that light from both- kitchen & lounge area- light up the dining space.

 A small area rug leads inside, towards the bedroom.

Smart sanctum.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The clever concept of cozy bunk-beds makes sure that the whole family gets a sweet slumber comfortably within the limited space. The bunk-beds are placed so as to leave enough space for convenient mobility & avoid a crowded look for the well-lit bedroom. 

Simply practical.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The well-lighted uncomplicated bathroom with simple fittings & fixtures reinforces the concept of functional comfort with minimal means, in a modern style.

How to master beautiful boiserie
How did this chic container coziness inspire you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks