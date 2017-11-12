Small container home scores BIG on simplistic comfort

Today’s homify story celebrates a small container home in Amazon, that is very low in dimensions but offers modern day comforts in a simple manner. Captured through the lens of expert photographers, this tiny house proves that a small sized abode & a no-frills design can also provide contemporary comforts tastefully. Let us take a closer look.
This exterior view shows the front facade with white entrance door & the huge door-mat, and also reveals the white-framed windows & the air-conditioner on the side. The brown colored container home conveys a charming aspect of residency sans an elaborate design.
Once inside, you can appreciate the narrowish living room wherein the lounge, dining area & small open kitchen are beautifully integrated in a single space. The bright living room receives plenty of natural light through the windows provided with blinds; the sober color scheme, warm wooden floor, jazzy lighting fixtures, black leather sofa, adorable dining set and oodles of snug ambiance nail it in a tidy way.
Inspite of the small size, the placement of elements, furniture selection and choice of color palette lend an appearance that is far from dingy & cluttered.
This view shows the small but modern well-equipped open kitchen with overhead storage cabinets. The ceiling light supplements the natural illumination and also ensures sufficient light for working convenience in the kitchen after sunset. The black granite countertop contrasts gracefully with the white cabinetry & light gray walls. The smart placement of the dining set ensures that light from both- kitchen & lounge area- light up the dining space.
A small area rug leads inside, towards the bedroom.
The clever concept of cozy bunk-beds makes sure that the whole family gets a sweet slumber comfortably within the limited space. The bunk-beds are placed so as to leave enough space for convenient mobility & avoid a crowded look for the well-lit bedroom.
The well-lighted uncomplicated bathroom with simple fittings & fixtures reinforces the concept of functional comfort with minimal means, in a modern style.