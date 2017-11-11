A small yet charming apartment full of delightful up-cycling & smart ideas

Berlin based architects from Spamroom have created a very eclectic two-room apartment which is stylish, functional, and which incorporates a variety of up-cycled materials. A small apartment requires a good deal of innovation & creativity when it comes to design & decor, and this 323 square foot home is loaded with character. Furnished with a surprisingly sophisticated combo of upcycled & reclaimed materials, it has all the features of a standard home with a lot of urbanity & comfy pizzazz.

The upcycled materials wonderfully reflect the edgy spirit of the neighborhood; the multifunctional furniture employed in the home adds to the jazz of the small yet sassy home. This home boasts of a kitchenette, a home-office area, a washroom, and way more storage than one would expect.

Come with us as we embark on a homify tour around this endearing home that is oozing chic character.