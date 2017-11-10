Your browser is out-of-date.

This bright & airy condo is worth a dekko

Aspen Condo ลาซาล, Flexiplan Flexiplan Interior landscaping
Thai professionals from FLEXIPLAN have lent their expertise for a condominium that features in this homify article. In line with the rising popularity of condos for single family homes, each unit has been smartly designed to cater to the needs of a small family without them having to look for a bigger space. The reason is the attention to little details like color selection, choice of furniture- size & format, as well as their proper placement that allows for a wider viewing area. Smart space optimization, tasteful decor, a healthy dosage of ornamental greens, thoughtful lighting and plentiful ventilation ensure that the interior spaces receive lots of fresh air and natural light. Outdoor spaces like the balcony offer an assured promise of a rejuvenating stance. All this teamed up with a dapper interior design make the condo units a luxury residence for a single family. 

Sounds interesting? Let us take a closer look!

Modern living in warm comfort- healthy communication with the outdoors for a generous dollop of relaxation.

Aspen Condo ลาซาล, Flexiplan Flexiplan Interior landscaping
Smart cabinetry and clever utility of space for a welcoming ease of mobility.

Aspen Condo ลาซาล, Flexiplan Flexiplan Interior landscaping
Reflecting snugness- cozy nook for private lounging or simply for having a comfy break.

Aspen Condo ลาซาล, Flexiplan Flexiplan Interior landscaping
Proportionately hearty & sumptuous in tidy compactness.

Aspen Condo ลาซาล, Flexiplan Flexiplan Interior landscaping
Integrated for absolute coziness & functional convenience.

Aspen Condo ลาซาล, Flexiplan Flexiplan Interior landscaping
Dining on luminous accents of contemporary warmth.

Aspen Condo ลาซาล, Flexiplan Flexiplan Interior landscaping
Dazzle of organized poise for displaying stylish practicality.

Aspen Condo ลาซาล, Flexiplan Flexiplan Interior landscaping
Convenient voguishness adds to desirability.

Aspen Condo ลาซาล, Flexiplan Flexiplan Interior landscaping
Delicately detailed for total repose with palliative views.

Aspen Condo ลาซาล, Flexiplan Flexiplan Interior landscaping
Walled-in to exude the luxurious zing of smart design.

Aspen Condo ลาซาล, Flexiplan Flexiplan Interior landscaping
Fancy a stay in this amazing condo?

