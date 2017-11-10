This bright & airy condo is worth a dekko

Thai professionals from FLEXIPLAN have lent their expertise for a condominium that features in this homify article. In line with the rising popularity of condos for single family homes, each unit has been smartly designed to cater to the needs of a small family without them having to look for a bigger space. The reason is the attention to little details like color selection, choice of furniture- size & format, as well as their proper placement that allows for a wider viewing area. Smart space optimization, tasteful decor, a healthy dosage of ornamental greens, thoughtful lighting and plentiful ventilation ensure that the interior spaces receive lots of fresh air and natural light. Outdoor spaces like the balcony offer an assured promise of a rejuvenating stance. All this teamed up with a dapper interior design make the condo units a luxury residence for a single family.

Sounds interesting? Let us take a closer look!