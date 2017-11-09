Your browser is out-of-date.

Enhance the style quotient of your home with these 12 decoration tips!

Living Room, Pixers Pixers Living room
Decorating the home could be a tricky business. At times it may seem like a cakewalk, while sometimes it becomes a tedious task particularly when we are lost for befitting ideas to suit limited dimension spaces. This problem is solved to a large extent by consulting professional room decorators & interior designers who are always experimenting with colors, materials & styles for innovative home decoration.

But the professional help may not always be what we are seeking. The time factor & budget constraints also add to the problem. Therefore, inspite of arriving at the most suited style & elements to pimp up the home spaces, oftentimes we are unable to proceed with the desired decor. And this is where homify steps in to make things easier!

Today, we are going to offer you 12 simple but very likable, quick & convenient ideas to beautify your home. Irrespective of your choicest style of design, these ideas will ensure that your home spaces- living room, bedroom, conservatory, dining room, or foyer- exude a visual charm in appealing style and that too within your budget. Excited? Read on!

1. Ensure a harmonious color palette in line with the furnishing elements.

Laurel, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern Living Room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

2. Go for a thoughtful & apt furniture selection for visual harmony & stylish ambiance.

Skandinavisch Wohnen, Homemate GmbH Homemate GmbH Living room Grey
Homemate GmbH

Homemate GmbH
Homemate GmbH
Homemate GmbH

3. Zing up the walls with carefully selected wallpaper freshness.

Botany in living room Pixers Living room wall mural,wallpaper,flower,tropical,orchidea,jungle
Pixers

Botany in living room

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

4. Replace old wall decoration with new zingy pieces or simply put new frames around old pictures.

Think outside the box Pixers Study/office wall mural,wallpaper,print,poster,think,outside,the,box,creativity
Pixers

Think outside the box

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

5. Opt for the timeless flair of greens- infallible guarantee of a refreshingly inviting environment.

Der Einblatt – Zimmerpflanze des Monats Juni, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

6. Say it with the magical dazzle of lights in different formats.

Skandinavisches Design, Connox Connox Living roomLighting
Connox

Connox
Connox
Connox

7. Create that snug romantic ambiance with candles- the charismatic flicker truly works!

Kerzen, Kerzenständer und Teelichthalter, Stilherz Stilherz Living roomAccessories & decoration
Stilherz

Stilherz
Stilherz
Stilherz

8. Treat the senses with scented candles, incense sticks or aromatic wax tarts.

Stadler Form - we improve your air, Klein & More AG + Co. KG Klein & More AG + Co. KG HouseholdSmall appliances
Klein &amp; More AG + Co. KG

Klein & More AG + Co. KG
Klein &amp; More AG + Co. KG
Klein & More AG + Co. KG

9. Cozy it up with jazzy upholstery- chic carpets, rugs & curtains create a modish, warm & comfy atmosphere.

Teppiche aus Viscosefasern, Traumteppich.com / HLB - Handelsagentur Lars Becker Traumteppich.com / HLB - Handelsagentur Lars Becker Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Traumteppich.com / HLB—Handelsagentur Lars Becker

Traumteppich.com / HLB - Handelsagentur Lars Becker
Traumteppich.com / HLB—Handelsagentur Lars Becker
Traumteppich.com / HLB - Handelsagentur Lars Becker

10. Add a dollop of personal style for an uncontested winner of a look.

SLÎT – weiß, MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture Living roomShelves
MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture

MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture
MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture
MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture

11. Try good old DIY- recycle old pallets or wooden crates to make new sassy furniture with a reclaimed creative charm.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. Amp up the cushy factor- pillows, throws & cushions with new covers lend a novel look sans high costs.

Deko-Kollektion 2016 , Alfred Apelt GmbH Alfred Apelt GmbH Modern Living Room Turquoise
Alfred Apelt GmbH

Alfred Apelt GmbH
Alfred Apelt GmbH
Alfred Apelt GmbH
How have you bedecked your home spaces in a pocket-friendly manner? Share with us in comments!

