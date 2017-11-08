7 small but modern kitchen peninsulas to copy!

In kitchens with lower dimensions, where accommodating a kitchen island is not possible, a kitchen peninsula is the best option. A kitchen peninsula is a variant of the kitchen island, equally practical & visually sound, with space-saving & multifunctional features. In small apartments or limited space kitchens, kitchen planners fall back upon the kitchen peninsula to serve as a worktop, a cooking area as well as a dining table/ breakfast bar. There exist a number of different ways to accomplish this layout, as well as a multitude of styles to characterize it.

This homify article enlists 7 modern examples of kitchen peninsulas that offer practicality which defies the modest kitchen size. Have a look & be inspired!