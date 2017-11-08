Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 small but modern kitchen peninsulas to copy!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Casa Campione Borca di Cadore, Luisa Fontanella architetto Luisa Fontanella architetto Modern Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

In kitchens with lower dimensions, where accommodating a kitchen island is not possible, a kitchen peninsula is the best option. A kitchen peninsula is a variant of the kitchen island, equally practical & visually sound, with space-saving & multifunctional features. In small apartments or limited space kitchens, kitchen planners fall back upon the kitchen peninsula to serve as a worktop, a cooking area as well as a dining table/ breakfast bar. There exist a number of different ways to accomplish this layout, as well as a multitude of styles to characterize it. 

This homify article enlists 7 modern examples of kitchen peninsulas that offer practicality which defies the modest kitchen size. Have a look & be inspired!

1. Stylishly compact.

Appartamento a Monteverde, zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura Modern Kitchen
zero6studio—Studio Associato di Architettura

zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura
zero6studio—Studio Associato di Architettura
zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura

This compact kitchen houses a small peninsula with a stove and a worktop. It is visibly evident that the small size is not a limitation at all. To inject personality into this amply functional space, illumination from LEDs & other lighting fixtures has been added which gets reflected from the surface of the furniture & the jazzy walls.

2. Well-equipped & trendy.

Antichità ed esotismo convivono in una villa sulle coste del lago d’Averno , PDV studio di progettazione PDV studio di progettazione KitchenCabinets & shelves
PDV studio di progettazione

PDV studio di progettazione
PDV studio di progettazione
PDV studio di progettazione

This modish peninsula has it all, including the stove with extractor hood. The blend of white & glossy materials, a pop of red and stainless steel make the ambiance truly modern, in line with the contemporary trends. The wall also boasts of functional finesse besides decor, with the shelf and the countertop.

3. Neatness galore.

Interior Design | Quadrilocale ad Origgio, Made with home Made with home Kitchen
Made with home

Made with home
Made with home
Made with home

Small goes well with white- this neutral & luminous color can significantly help a small sized environment owing to its extensive effect. Here, you can see that the white preponderance with some details in black nails the look. The peninsula serves wonderfully as the dining table. 

4. Replete with noble goodness.

Casa Campione Borca di Cadore, Luisa Fontanella architetto Luisa Fontanella architetto Modern Kitchen
Luisa Fontanella architetto

Luisa Fontanella architetto
Luisa Fontanella architetto
Luisa Fontanella architetto

Modern wood effect greatly augments the visual aspect of this one. Small but extremely alluring, this peninsula shines in wood finish. The nice rigid linearity, clean functional design and the minimal yet voguish lighting technique complement the peninsula to pimp up the kitchen.

5. Vibrant & zingy.

Interior Design, Mario Marino Mario Marino Modern Kitchen
Mario Marino

Mario Marino
Mario Marino
Mario Marino

Spacious & bright, this kitchen has a generous cooking area; the U-shaped layout with the peninsula provides a hearty atmosphere. The shiny cherry red color invigorates the ambiance. Imagine enjoying delectable goodies while seated comfortably at that bar!

6. Warmth of coziness.

La casa di Alice, Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modern Kitchen
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

This small kitchen boasts of the twin-volume peninsula- over the worktop, on the sides, lies a wooden platform serving efficiently as a table for meals. Although very modern, this environment is welcoming & warm.

7. Smartly concealed.

Mieszkanie prywatne, Warszawa Bemowo , Marchitektka Marchitektka Kitchen
Marchitektka

Marchitektka
Marchitektka
Marchitektka

Lastly, we arrive at this kitchenette overlooking the dining room with the 2 functional areas perfectly separated, though the peninsula is not conventionally demarcated. What we perceive at the first glance is a simple discrete walled-in compartment which seems to outline the kitchen boundary, but behind it lies the kitchen worktop for preparing food. A really thoughtful idea, watsay?

20 modern bathrooms to give you plenty of ideas!
Which of these resonates with your kitchen space?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks