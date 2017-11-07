8 golden rules to follow in your kitchen

Designing and decorating a kitchen is a fun project, but it's so easy to get carried away to the point where you negate really important issues. We don't want to see you falling prey to any avoidable mistakes, so we have been looking at what professional kitchen planners always look to sidestep and have put together a handy list of 8 golden rules for you, right here! Before you choose any cabinets, select a countertop or start thinking about how you'll use your new kitchen, read this article and get up to speed!
Whether it's recyclable packaging or food scraps, having your kitchen garbage out on show will always look awful, encourage pests and can make your kitchen a lot less hygienic than it should be. Don't forget that a quick declutter and wipe down will always save you time at the end of meal prep and eave you with a fresh and clean space.
A gloomy kitchen could actually be bad for your health, as you will be less likely to want to spend time in there preparing nutritious and healthy meals. Avoid this by always having your blinds or curtains open, with sunlight flowing in. A good dose of natural light will always make you feel happier as well!
Every kitchen in the world is at the mercy of certain smells and a lot of steam, which is why proper ventilation is ESSENTIAL. We know that not everybody an afford to add a stylish extractor fan, but opening your windows isn't exactly taxing, so be sure to do it! Chef's candles can be a great additional tool for neutralizing odours too.
Trends will come and go, so while open shelving might seem like a good idea, we actually recommend that you stick to normal cabinets, with doors, for at least part of your kitchen. There will always be cupboards with contents that you don't necessarily want on show, so don't be afraid to be a little traditional.
It might be really pretty, fashionable and cool, but stainless steel can create somewhat of a really cold and impersonal design that won't exactly beckon you inside! If you have your heart set on including some, try to keep it to your appliances, which will look contemporary and chic.
Main lighting is important, but you need to also add some task and focused lighting options to your kitchen as well. Under-cabinet lights are a good idea, as they can add extra illumination to your countertops, but don't forget to consider pendulums, spotlights and even track lighting, to make sure that no corner goes unlit in your space. When you think that you'll be using knives, you really understand the need for perfect lighting.
Whether you're using wood or stone for your countertops, it is imperative that you seal them properly, using either oils, varnishes or rubs. Any natural surface will be porous, which means that bacteria can set in, so seal your surfaces and commit to a schedule of re-sealing regularly.
The more little knick-knacks that you include in your kitchen, the more you will have to clean. Don't forget that dust and grime can collect really quickly, so the more pieces you have dotted around your kitchen, the more nooks and crannies there will be for unhygienic elements to hide in! AVOID!
