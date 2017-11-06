Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 staircase designs perfect for small homes

press profile homify press profile homify
Einfamilienhaus im Filstal, Schiller Architektur BDA Schiller Architektur BDA Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Loading admin actions …

If you think that a small home will be simply overrun with a chunky staircase, you obviously haven't seen how hard architects are working to create amazing new styles and designs that will complement more modest proportions! Far from sticking to bog standard aesthetics, homeowners are now being treated to a dazzlingly wide array of potential stair styles and we think you're going to feel spoilt for choice when we show you a handful of our favorites, so shall we get started?

1. White and petite.

Apartamento Privado (Duplex) Zona do Lumiar/Lisboa - Portugal, LC Vertical Gardens LC Vertical Gardens Modern Garden
LC Vertical Gardens

LC Vertical Gardens
LC Vertical Gardens
LC Vertical Gardens

Delicate, open-tread and very petite, this staircase is absolutely charming and fits perfectly against one wall. 

2. In a spiral.

casaMEZQUITE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Iron/Steel Black
BAG arquitectura

BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura

Nestled tightly into a corner, this dark wood and black metal helix staircase is utterly phenomenal!

3. pared back perfection.

Casa Alborada, La Maquiladora / taller de ideas La Maquiladora / taller de ideas Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

It's the simplicity of these stairs that makes them so striking! The stacked design really maximizes space utilization too.

4. Industrial installation.

Einfamilienhaus im Filstal, Schiller Architektur BDA Schiller Architektur BDA Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Schiller Architektur BDA

Schiller Architektur BDA
Schiller Architektur BDA
Schiller Architektur BDA

Cantilevered and exceptionally minimal, these types of stairs can be fitted anywhere, which makes them perfect for small homes!

5. Creating a curve.

OASE IN DER STADT, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

These stairs look amazing, but just look at the extra bonus in the form of storage space underneath! Matching the stairs to the flooring has created amazing cohesion.

6. Tucked out of sight.

Çatı merdivenleri, Sena Mimarlık Akustik San. tic. Sena Mimarlık Akustik San. tic. Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Sena Mimarlık Akustik San. tic.

Sena Mimarlık Akustik San. tic.
Sena Mimarlık Akustik San. tic.
Sena Mimarlık Akustik San. tic.

When space is REALLY tight, folding stairs are the best option, as you can simply have them ready to use when you need them and hide them away the rest of the time! Genius.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Ultra narrow.

Altbau mit modernem Anbau in Königstein/Ts., raumatmosphäre pantanella raumatmosphäre pantanella Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
raumatmosphäre pantanella

raumatmosphäre pantanella
raumatmosphäre pantanella
raumatmosphäre pantanella

You couldn't use these stairs if your have vertigo, but in order to impact on the house less, the steep angle is working a real treat! What an optical illusion!

8. Simple solutions.

Haus am Thurnberger Stausee, Backraum Architektur Backraum Architektur Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Backraum Architektur

Backraum Architektur
Backraum Architektur
Backraum Architektur

Ladder stairs are beautiful in that they are so understated and simple. All you need is the right angle and a wall-mounted handrail and you're good to go!

9. The smaller the better!

escalier en acier , metal brut metal brut Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
metal brut

metal brut
metal brut
metal brut

Have you ever seen a set of stairs this small before? We hadn't, but what an amazing design for a tiny home! They are stylish far beyond their stature!

10. Hugging the wall.

PH Andersen , Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

In a small house, these wall-hugger designs make the most sense, as they don't jut into a room or take up valuable floor space. They look like art too!

11. Multifunctional mind-bender.

Objet élevé, Studio Mieke Meijer Studio Mieke Meijer industrial style corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio Mieke Meijer

Studio Mieke Meijer
Studio Mieke Meijer
Studio Mieke Meijer

It it a desk, a storage system or a staircase? It's all three! The multifunctional design here really contributes to a small home having maximum usability. 

12. Perfectly lit.

homify Stairs Wood
homify

homify
homify
homify

A mix of white and wood here has helped to bed the staircase into the wider design scheme and with wall lights in place as well, the reflected illumination really helps to make the installation look smaller.

13. No space wasted!

Flur , uniQ uniQ Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
uniQ

uniQ
uniQ
uniQ

How amazing is this staircase? Fully functional and safe, it also has a play area added underneath, which could later be turned into a study zone. Small but with SO much thought and potential!

14. Built around storage.

Vivienda TERCERTERCERA, Estudi Agustí Costa Estudi Agustí Costa Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Estudi Agustí Costa

Estudi Agustí Costa
Estudi Agustí Costa
Estudi Agustí Costa

We LOVE this design! In a small home, you can never have too much storage, but a big bulky staircase would drown out some potential for that. Not here though, as the stair treads have been built to sit in top of a massive amount of integrated cupboards!

15. Out of sight!

CAN VALLS, munarq munarq Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
munarq

munarq
munarq
munarq

When you have a small home and you don't want your architectural structures to always be on show, we think this design will really inspire you! A floating wall is the perfect camouflage for a simple wooden staircase and looks so sleek!

For more stair inspiration, take a look at this article: Storage solutions: 9 Clever ways to use the space under your stairs.

5 interior trends that we utterly adore but know are impractical!
Are you seeing potential for some funky stairs in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks