15 staircase designs perfect for small homes

If you think that a small home will be simply overrun with a chunky staircase, you obviously haven't seen how hard architects are working to create amazing new styles and designs that will complement more modest proportions! Far from sticking to bog standard aesthetics, homeowners are now being treated to a dazzlingly wide array of potential stair styles and we think you're going to feel spoilt for choice when we show you a handful of our favorites, so shall we get started?
Delicate, open-tread and very petite, this staircase is absolutely charming and fits perfectly against one wall.
Nestled tightly into a corner, this dark wood and black metal helix staircase is utterly phenomenal!
It's the simplicity of these stairs that makes them so striking! The stacked design really maximizes space utilization too.
Cantilevered and exceptionally minimal, these types of stairs can be fitted anywhere, which makes them perfect for small homes!
These stairs look amazing, but just look at the extra bonus in the form of storage space underneath! Matching the stairs to the flooring has created amazing cohesion.
When space is REALLY tight, folding stairs are the best option, as you can simply have them ready to use when you need them and hide them away the rest of the time! Genius.
You couldn't use these stairs if your have vertigo, but in order to impact on the house less, the steep angle is working a real treat! What an optical illusion!
Ladder stairs are beautiful in that they are so understated and simple. All you need is the right angle and a wall-mounted handrail and you're good to go!
Have you ever seen a set of stairs this small before? We hadn't, but what an amazing design for a tiny home! They are stylish far beyond their stature!
In a small house, these wall-hugger designs make the most sense, as they don't jut into a room or take up valuable floor space. They look like art too!
It it a desk, a storage system or a staircase? It's all three! The multifunctional design here really contributes to a small home having maximum usability.
A mix of white and wood here has helped to bed the staircase into the wider design scheme and with wall lights in place as well, the reflected illumination really helps to make the installation look smaller.
How amazing is this staircase? Fully functional and safe, it also has a play area added underneath, which could later be turned into a study zone. Small but with SO much thought and potential!
We LOVE this design! In a small home, you can never have too much storage, but a big bulky staircase would drown out some potential for that. Not here though, as the stair treads have been built to sit in top of a massive amount of integrated cupboards!
When you have a small home and you don't want your architectural structures to always be on show, we think this design will really inspire you! A floating wall is the perfect camouflage for a simple wooden staircase and looks so sleek!
For more stair inspiration, take a look at this article: Storage solutions: 9 Clever ways to use the space under your stairs.