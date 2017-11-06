15 staircase designs perfect for small homes

If you think that a small home will be simply overrun with a chunky staircase, you obviously haven't seen how hard architects are working to create amazing new styles and designs that will complement more modest proportions! Far from sticking to bog standard aesthetics, homeowners are now being treated to a dazzlingly wide array of potential stair styles and we think you're going to feel spoilt for choice when we show you a handful of our favorites, so shall we get started?