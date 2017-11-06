Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 interior trends that we utterly adore but know are impractical!

press profile homify press profile homify
E+P HOME, enrico massaro architetto enrico massaro architetto Modern Living Room
Loading admin actions …

We are constantly staggered by the fantastic trends that interior designers are making really popular and while we could easily just plump for all of them, we have to keep our heads screwed on, as not every popular design idea is massively practical! Of course, the typeof household you have will play a huge factor and we know that these trends could work perfectly for some people, but let's just come back down to earth a little bit and see which ideas have to be thought through more!

1. Velvet furniture.

Truffle sofa Loaf Modern Living Room new sofa,new,sofa,green,blue,teal,velvet,living room,coffee table
Loaf

Truffle sofa

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

This is such a hard one for us. We are OBSESSED with velvet furniture and this sofa shows exactly why, but in a house with children and pets, it is simply not going to be a practical choice! It's a big investment, won't be easy to clean and it would be a crying shame to ruin it!

2. All white.

White Timeless, Angola, Spaceroom - Interior Design Spaceroom - Interior Design
Spaceroom—Interior Design

Spaceroom - Interior Design
Spaceroom—Interior Design
Spaceroom - Interior Design

Choosing to go all white with your furniture and decorating might sound like a chic and contemporary idea, but wow… SO MUCH CLEANING! One spill could be enough to stain or discolor your perfectly curated space and then what do you do? Argh!

3. No kitchen wall cupboards.

Falkirk St, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Industrial style kitchen
MDSX Contractors Ltd

Falkirk St

MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd

We really like the look of kitchens with no wall cabinets, but let's be honest and admit that it will be VERY difficult to get enough storage if you go down this route. You will definitely need some wall shelves, at the very least, and even then you still might not be able to get everything stored away and out of sight!

4. Super high-pile rugs and carpets.

Rugs bring warmth, Love4Home Love4Home Living roomAccessories & decoration
Love4Home

Rugs bring warmth

Love4Home
Love4Home
Love4Home

Nothing feels as luxurious as a high-pile floor covering wrapping around your feet and getting in between your toes as you walk on it and let's not overlook how stylish and beautiful a high-pile looks either! The problem, is that they are notoriously hard to clean and if not cared for properly, can start to look a little shabby. This is definitely not a family home-friendly addition!

5. Open-plan hallways.

E+P HOME, enrico massaro architetto enrico massaro architetto Modern Living Room
enrico massaro architetto

enrico massaro architetto
enrico massaro architetto
enrico massaro architetto

Open-plan homes never fail to impress and while we would LOVE to embrace the look, we know that it simply wouldn't be practical for us, as we need more contained storage systems and definite room divides, to prevent everyday clutter from spilling out into spaces where it doesn't belong! It's such a shame!

For more trend tips, take a look at this article: Totally tropical decor: the very latest trend!

16 great ideas for rustic living rooms
Do any of these trends work well for you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks