5 interior trends that we utterly adore but know are impractical!

We are constantly staggered by the fantastic trends that interior designers are making really popular and while we could easily just plump for all of them, we have to keep our heads screwed on, as not every popular design idea is massively practical! Of course, the typeof household you have will play a huge factor and we know that these trends could work perfectly for some people, but let's just come back down to earth a little bit and see which ideas have to be thought through more!
This is such a hard one for us. We are OBSESSED with velvet furniture and this sofa shows exactly why, but in a house with children and pets, it is simply not going to be a practical choice! It's a big investment, won't be easy to clean and it would be a crying shame to ruin it!
Choosing to go all white with your furniture and decorating might sound like a chic and contemporary idea, but wow… SO MUCH CLEANING! One spill could be enough to stain or discolor your perfectly curated space and then what do you do? Argh!
We really like the look of kitchens with no wall cabinets, but let's be honest and admit that it will be VERY difficult to get enough storage if you go down this route. You will definitely need some wall shelves, at the very least, and even then you still might not be able to get everything stored away and out of sight!
Nothing feels as luxurious as a high-pile floor covering wrapping around your feet and getting in between your toes as you walk on it and let's not overlook how stylish and beautiful a high-pile looks either! The problem, is that they are notoriously hard to clean and if not cared for properly, can start to look a little shabby. This is definitely not a family home-friendly addition!
Open-plan homes never fail to impress and while we would LOVE to embrace the look, we know that it simply wouldn't be practical for us, as we need more contained storage systems and definite room divides, to prevent everyday clutter from spilling out into spaces where it doesn't belong! It's such a shame!
