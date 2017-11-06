6 trendy colors that your kitchen wall needs rightaway!

The kitchen is the heart of every home and ideally creates a warm & inviting ambiance that reflects our personality. Be it a modern functional kitchen, a Scandinavian beauty or a classic design – plenty of new trends are available in every style, with which we can ring in a refreshing touch of novelty into the kitchen. Interior designers, kitchen planners & room decorators are always experimenting with colors, patterns, materials & appealing blends to lend the home spaces a new visually sound appearance, and kitchens are no different. Matching & contrasting elements, if tastefully accomplished, can transform any space. And this includes colors that reflect style & character.

In keeping with the contemporary chromatic allure to jazz up spaces, this homify article celebrates the current color trends for kitchen walls. Whether it is sheer elegance of white & gray or the fresh suggestions of green that bring in more liveliness, colors add amply to the style quotient.

Come with us as we walk you through 6 amazing wall color ideas & pick your new favorite for that extra-edge in your kitchen design!