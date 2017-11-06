6 trendy colors that your kitchen wall needs rightaway!

The kitchen is the heart of every home and ideally creates a warm & inviting ambiance that reflects our personality. Be it a modern functional kitchen, a Scandinavian beauty or a classic design – plenty of new trends are available in every style, with which we can ring in a refreshing touch of novelty into the kitchen. Interior designers, kitchen planners & room decorators are always experimenting with colors, patterns, materials & appealing blends to lend the home spaces a new visually sound appearance, and kitchens are no different. Matching & contrasting elements, if tastefully accomplished, can transform any space. And this includes colors that reflect style & character.
In keeping with the contemporary chromatic allure to jazz up spaces, this homify article celebrates the current color trends for kitchen walls. Whether it is sheer elegance of white & gray or the fresh suggestions of green that bring in more liveliness, colors add amply to the style quotient.
Come with us as we walk you through 6 amazing wall color ideas & pick your new favorite for that extra-edge in your kitchen design!
The stylish stripe design is among the hottest favorites for kitchen walls. Be it horizontal or vertical, this design imparts the kitchen a charming ambiance. A color combination of white & gray, as shown here, is a classic that always looks elegant; this combo imparts an exquisite visual effect for the stripe design.
The diverse tones of green with their infallible flair make green one of the trendiest colors for the year 2017. In every shade and nuance, it is the perfect choice to lend the kitchen more harmonious and tranquil or lively air, as desired. In this example, this dark-toned kitchen wall- a rather understated accent, and the chairs in a bright shade together create the perfect mix of vibrancy & calm.
For those who dig delicate colors, the pastel color trend is particularly good. If you want to have a modern environment or to create a nostalgic vintage charm, shades of light pink, mint or nudes are the perfect tones for a unique feel-good ambiance. Many a times a light-hued photo wallpaper also creates the same effect, as you can see here.
According to the experts, green is definitely the color of the year. And this lime green shade is an assured promise of lively finesse as is visibly evident from this image. The cheery backsplash is highlighted in this wood & white preponderance, and the resulting visuals are nothing short of stunning; the smart choice of white as the classic base color, with wooden accents, is a wonderful idea to emphasize the peppy lime green shade.
The color gray is among the most popular ones for the kitchen. Inspite of its sober simplistic character, gray is known for creating sophisticated environments that will never overwhelm you. This photo shows a jazzily lit kitchen wherein the magic of white complements the dapper zing of gray.
Be it rustic country kitchens, modern or minimalist designs, white is here to stay! This picture clearly conveys how perfectly this magical color blends chic modernity with a cozy charisma. When teamed up with wood, white creates a contemporary yet warm & welcoming atmosphere.