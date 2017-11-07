This hearty kitchen oozes wholesome functionality

ADORNAS KITCHENS, Belfast based kitchen planners, have come up with a stylish yet gracefully practical eclectic modern kitchen in Bangor. Equipped with a modular character & contemporary utility features, this well lit kitchen boasts of stunning distressed tiles & striking paint effects. Quality materials like solid wood and quartz work surfaces add a touch of luxury, whilst SMEG appliances exude practicality with ample poise. Well thought-out plan and smart space optimization have contributed to creating a compact yet spacious & airy kitchen that is full of tasteful (pun intended!) accents.

Today let us have our homify tour around this beautiful kitchen and pick up an idea or two to dish out wholesomeness in our own… here we go!