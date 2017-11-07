Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This hearty kitchen oozes wholesome functionality

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
homify Built-in kitchens Wood Beige
Loading admin actions …

ADORNAS KITCHENS, Belfast based kitchen planners, have come up with a stylish yet gracefully practical eclectic modern kitchen in Bangor. Equipped with a modular character & contemporary utility features, this well lit kitchen boasts of stunning distressed tiles & striking paint effects. Quality materials like solid wood and quartz work surfaces add a touch of luxury, whilst SMEG appliances exude practicality with ample poise. Well thought-out plan and smart space optimization have contributed to creating a compact yet spacious & airy kitchen that is full of tasteful (pun intended!) accents.

Today let us have our homify tour around this beautiful kitchen and pick up an idea or two to dish out wholesomeness in our own… here we go!

Isle of flexibility maximizes utility- use as a work surface, dish out moreish goodies or simply enjoy a quick bite!

Every Kitchen should have and Island, no matter what size! homify Built-in kitchens Wood Beige island,small kitchen,eccentric,cream kitchen,modern
homify

Every Kitchen should have and Island, no matter what size!

homify
homify
homify

Washer-dryer neatly concealed from main view- chic compact functional design.

A small kitchen, with practical design. homify Built-in kitchens Wood Beige modern kitchen,quirky,ecclectic,cream kitchen,patterned tiles
homify

A small kitchen, with practical design.

homify
homify
homify

Ceramic tiles & SMEG hob—the sassy distressed look meets modish designer suggestions.

Striking Ceramic Tiles, and a modern SMEG hob homify Built-in kitchens Wood Beige ceramic tiles,patterned tiles,stone worktops,gas hob,smeg
homify

Striking Ceramic Tiles, and a modern SMEG hob

homify
homify
homify

Jazzy ambiance with hot trend of 2017- feature lighting makes a statement through filament bulbs.

Filament bulbs above the kitchens island add ambience homify Built-in kitchens Wood Beige lighting,kitchen lights,quirky,ecclectic
homify

Filament bulbs above the kitchens island add ambience

homify
homify
homify

Quartz stone worktops with soft rounded corners- genteel beauty loaded with practicality.

Quartz Stone Worktops homify Built-in kitchens Wood Beige stone worktops,quartz worktops,modern kitchen
homify

Quartz Stone Worktops

homify
homify
homify

Patterned Cuban tiles- injecting plentiful personality into an otherwise neutral, modern scheme.

We love pattern homify Built-in kitchens Wood Beige patterned tiles,stone worktops,modern worktops,quirky kitchen
homify

We love pattern

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Tiled warmth & filling sumptuousness, anyone?

We love tiles! homify Built-in kitchens Wood Beige cooker hood,patterned tiles,eccentric kitchen,modern kitchen,gas hob
homify

We love tiles!

homify
homify
homify

Befitting smartness of design- accommodating all appliances sans a cluttered feel.

Stainless Steel Appliances homify Built-in kitchens Wood Beige stone worktop,quirky kitchen,modern kitchen,cream kitchen
homify

Stainless Steel Appliances

homify
homify
homify

Refreshing greens for the palliative touch- adding color & depth.

Plants add colour and depth to any space homify Built-in kitchens Wood Beige modern kitchen,gas hob,patterned tiles,cooker hood,stainless steel
homify

Plants add colour and depth to any space

homify
homify
homify

homify Built-in kitchens Wood Beige eccentric kitchen,stainless steel,stone worktops,gas hob
homify

homify
homify
homify

Built-in convenience- maximal storage efficiency even in the limited space.

Efficient Storage, even in the smallest of spaces homify Built-in kitchens Wood Beige storage,kitchen storage,clever storage,storage solutions
homify

Efficient Storage, even in the smallest of spaces

homify
homify
homify
8 golden rules to follow in your kitchen
Did this amazing kitchen inspire you to cook up a storm?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks