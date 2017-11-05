Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

How to keep cables out of sight in your home office

press profile homify press profile homify
Study & office, Pixers Pixers Study/office
Loading admin actions …

A pretty home office is great, but one thing that can take a striking space to the next level is to be so organized that none of your appliance cables are on show. This can be a tricky task in an office, as you'll have computer cables, chargers and all manner of other items out on show, but we think we've come up with a few cool ways to hide those unsightly connections! Come take a look and then think about how you can hide your pesky cables for a sleek and modern aesthetic.

1. Double surface spaces!

Spring Charm Pixers Study/office wall mural,wallpaper,flowers,abstract,pattern
Pixers

Spring Charm

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

The way this desk has been designed, to give ample open shelf space below the actual work surface, is genius, as any cable can be fed through there, out of the back and always hidden from view! Mobile phone and tablet chargers will be particularly easy to disguise.

2. A sliding cubby.

Cable-Tidy Home Office Desk Finoak LTD Study/officeDesks
Finoak LTD

Cable-Tidy Home Office Desk

Finoak LTD
Finoak LTD
Finoak LTD

How about choosing a desk that has been specifically designed to hide all your cables, in a sliding-top cubby recess? When you have nothing plugged in, there will be no visible signs of technology at all! We think your carpenter could definitely design something inspired by this!

3. Use the legs!

Industrial Desk Katie Malik Interiors Industrial style bedroom Industrial Desk
Katie Malik Interiors

Industrial Desk

Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors

This is a fantastic DIY and cheap idea! Grab a few zip ties, in the same color as your desk legs, and simply run all your cables down the legs, tying in place periodically. Snip the cable ties nice and short so they disappear from view.

4. Flush-fit everything above.

Guelph Deep Energy Retrofit, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Study/office
Solares Architecture

Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture

In terms of light cables, take inspiration from this super desk cubby, which sees lighting flush-fit in the panel above the desk, leaving no cables on show at all. That really is a clever idea!

5. Mount a power source at the back of your desk.

AB Desk AFID Design Study/officeDesks
AFID Design

AB Desk

AFID Design
AFID Design
AFID Design

If you fix an extension cable to the back of your desk, you can then plug all your electrical items in and then just have one single cable running to your plug socket. This might not totally hide them all, but it will create a far neater aesthetic.

6. Don't have any cables!

Rudyard Desk Loaf Office spaces & stores
Loaf

Rudyard Desk

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

Finally, we know this is a daring suggestion, but how about not having cables at all? Making your desk a tech-free zone can help to focus the mind and help you to make better to-do lists. If you must have a computer, how about a small tablet or laptop? When the battery runs out, you've done enough!

Fore more office ideas, take a look at this article: Making office space out of a container + floor plans.

Keeping your home fresh when you have doggy residents
Could your office use a little modernizing?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks