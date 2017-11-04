Keeping your home fresh when you have doggy residents

There's nothing better in the world than coming home to a four-legged little hairy creature that is always delighted to see you. That must be why dogs are known as man's best friend, but the smells and mess that they leave everywhere can take some getting used to, not to mention extensive cleaning, unless you get your prep right! If your house smells like dog, that can be quite off-putting for guests and we don't think many of you will want to be calling in professional cleaning crews to take care of doggy messes, so come with us now as we give you some fantastic tips for minimizing the impact of a smelly dog!
Let's start with a dose of realism! Your home is your dog's home, so don't bother trying to set rules about where they can and can't go, as they will be exploring the second you leave. Instead, be realistic and move things that could get broken, to reduce the impact of little furry nosey parkers!
The secret to maintaining a fresh home is to not let funny smells linger, which is why your furniture needs to be covered with easy to wash throws and blankets that your furry friend knows are for them to sit on.
When it comes to mealtimes, your dog doesn't know why you turn your nose up at offerings of gratitude, as morsels of food dangle from their mouths! Dogs are simply not tidy eaters and always seem to be in a bit of a rush, so try to feed them in a room that has an easy to wipe floor. Your kitchen is a good bet, as they tend to like company when they eat.
Even dog breeds that boast beautifully short coats will shed a lot of hair, so a lint roller should always be in easy reach. It can seem like your dog is attracted to surfaces that will show off their fur best, so watch out for cushions and sofas being covered in hair!
If you wash your bed linen, doesn't it make perfect sense that you'd also wash your dog's bed now and then? Don't forget that any mud on their paddy paws, strange smells that they have rolled in and fleas will all collect there.
We'll keep this tip short and sweet. If you have space for a boot room, install one! An easy to clean room that can be set up to dry your dog off after a wet walk is a brilliant idea for any dog owner!
Dogs and expensive carpets do not mix. Well, they do, but not in the way you'd like them to! If you know you're always going to be a dog owner, you really should think about installing flooring that will be easy to clean, simple to fix in the event of damage and generally hardwearing. Little doggy claws seem to make light work of every delicate flooring type!
It might be tempting to spritz your home with artificial air fresheners, but you need to be a responsible owner and think about the health of your pet. Natural air fresheners are MUCH better for you all, so think about candles, infused with essential oils, which you can burn for a few minutes to freshen a room.
Dogs fart. There, we said it! They are rarely smell-free and they are ALWAYS pleased as punch about them, so just get used to it. Think of them as a compliment as to the food you are offering them and just hold your nose for a few seconds and light that candle.
When the weather is dry and warm, there's no harm in encouraging your dog to play outside and to enjoy the nice temperature! Pop some toys out on your terrace and a blanket, but always leave your door open, so they can wander back in. The open door will help ventilate your interior too.
Does your sofa have removable covers? PERFECT! You can invest in a set of washable covers that are as close to your dog's fur color as possible, which will help disguise their shedding! When in doubt, work smarter, not harder! Camouflage is as good as cleaning!
In older homes, traditional textiles are a great weapon against dirty paw marks and shedding hair. The busier the pattern on your rugs, throws and cushions, the less you'll notice grubby little marks that your dog didn't mean to make. We like to think of them as little displays of love anyway!
