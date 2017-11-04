Keeping your home fresh when you have doggy residents

There's nothing better in the world than coming home to a four-legged little hairy creature that is always delighted to see you. That must be why dogs are known as man's best friend, but the smells and mess that they leave everywhere can take some getting used to, not to mention extensive cleaning, unless you get your prep right! If your house smells like dog, that can be quite off-putting for guests and we don't think many of you will want to be calling in professional cleaning crews to take care of doggy messes, so come with us now as we give you some fantastic tips for minimizing the impact of a smelly dog!