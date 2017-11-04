8 perfect tones for your bedroom

Decorating a bedroom doesn't need to give you sleepless nights, if you think about all of the colors you want to use well in advance and we are going to give you a handy little look at what makes each group of hues worthy of your consideration. Interior designers and decorators might tell you to always stay on the neutral side of things, for the most restful and relaxing boudoir possible, but we know that plenty of you are keen to experiment with bold color, so we need to think about the whole spectrum! Come with us now as we try to make your color selection process that bit easier and see if you settle on an idea!
If what you're after is a quiet bedroom that focuses on recuperation and the balance of body and mind health, you need to think about understated, sober colors for your bedroom. Think about pale grays, creams and biscuits shades, as they will all go together well.
For a more perky and pretty bedroom that still has a natural or not too over-the-top vibe going on, pastels are going to be your new best friend. Pale blues, greens and pinks have a naturally beautiful aesthetic, feel gentle and delicate and yet, add just enough color to make the room pop!
If excitement is what you want, you need to go all in and risk a really zingy, bright color in your bedroom. Orange would be a great bet, as it instantly makes a space feel more exotic and highly charged.
If it makes more sense for you to have neutral walls and add color in, in small doses, you can do so with a properly planned accent color. White walls, for example, will always look great with a brighter, more dramatic set of curtains or bed linen.
Neutral colors are amazing in terms of being so understated and chic, yet also giving a high-end finish and vibe. If you were to ask any professional designer, they'd most likely tell you that beige is the most popular bedroom color, as it's restful, warm and cozy, without being too prescriptive.
When it comes to adding in furniture to your bedroom, you need to think about materials and colors that will work with your other choices. For a snug and classic look, you can't go wrong with natural wood furniture, especially if you have wood flooring as well.
If drama and definite style are what you're after, we wonder of we could tempt you to consider a monochrome bedroom? In the right proportions, you can have both a sunny, bright space and a decadent dark boudoir, all rolled into one.
Finally, however you decide to decorate your walls, think about some extra little details, such as contrasting decals. They are a damage-free and simple way to give any wall a bit of extra style and pizzaz and they'll never overshadow your already beautiful color choices!
