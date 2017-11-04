Secret storage solutions for small homes

Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that a small home doesn't have to struggle to find enough handy storage, if you are willing and able to look a little outside the box for inspiration! Naturally, you don't want your home to have to work harder, so you need to think about how you can make it smarter and in a small property, that means unlocking secret little stashes of storage potential! We're going to tell you all about a host of fantastic spaces that you're probably overlooking, so let's see if we can get you more organized!
Perfect for art, nighttime reading material and even a lamp, a small shelf above your bed will offer great storage and take advantage of a piece of wall that was only going to waste! We all know that bedroom storage is hard to come by!
This transforming shelving is perfect for small homes. When not in use, it simply hangs on the wall, like a piece of modern art, but at the flick of a square, you have as many handy shelves as you want. So clever.
Your mom used to tell you not to throw things under your bed but we say that you should! In clearly marked storage boxes or pull-out drawers that is! You have a wealth of space under there, so take advantage of it.
Bike storage can seem like a black art, especially if you need to have your trusty steed in the house, but a wall-mounted flip-down hanger will take all the hassle away for you! Stylish, sleek and useful… what more could you want?
The wall above your bed often goes to waste, but there's another patch of wasted potential in most homes; the wall above your toilet! A few simple floating shelves for toiletries and spare loo roll will never be unwelcome!
When you have limited space to build into, you need to start looking up, to see if there is any height to be exploited. Here, we see what could have been a cluttered hallway transformed with a high-level shoe storage system that keeps everything out of the way.
Why are the simple solutions so often the best? Basic baskets are a great way to add infinite storage to your walls, while actually still looking pretty cool and stylish as well. Wall-mounted toy baskets are a really good plan.
Speaking of simple solutions, what could be less tricky than adding some elegant wall hooks? Anywhere that gets overrun with clutter and clothes will benefit from this idea, from hallways through to bedrooms.
Building shelves into your walls gives you a massive amount of new and extra storage, without requiring any sacrifice of your floor space, which is why this idea is so perfect for small homes. You need to open up pockets of room, not negate your transitional spaces.
Finally, to get more bang for your storage buck, thin about installing drawers behind your cupboard doors. Two shelves can't offer nearly as much organization as multiple drawers and with a normal door on the front, nobody will know unless you show them.
