9 important tips for protecting your home from burglars

Home security is a big deal and while you can call in some professionals to help you get your home on lockdown, there are a few easy steps that you can take yourself, first. It's so important to remember that if you've taken the time to fill your home with delightful trinkets and belongings, burglars will only need to peek through a window to see that your property is worth breaking into, so let's find out how to get really secure and safe!
It sounds so simple, but it's shocking how many of us forget to properly lock our front doors when we go out! Letting the door close on a simple latch isn't enough, so always look to manually lock a deadlock or mortice as well, to be sure that your door is protecting the fortress!
Even if your garage doesn't connect to the house, be sure to lock it when not in use. Your car doesn't have to be in there to tempt burglars to take a look, as things like expensive lawnmowers, tools etc are all valuable assets that are worth stealing. We would suggest adding a motion-activated light to the front of your garage as well.
An open window is a red carpet invitation to a burglar! They'll normally scope out your home, find out when you are likely to be out and then use an open window as an easy and silent access point into your home. You'd have nobody to blame but yourself, which is the worst part, so always shut your windows!
Another good tip for windows is to add locks on the inside, especially to those on your ground floor. The harder it is for someone to get into your home and the longer it takes them, the more likely it is that they'll not risk it and simply try elsewhere.
If you're adding locks to your windows, you might want to check what styles of locks you have on your doors as well. If you don't have multi-locking point systems on your exterior doors, this is an investment well worth making. You might even be able to offset it against your home insurance, as the premium will normally come down with better locks!
If you are fortunate enough to have some valuable items, it is a great idea to have a safe in your home. Even nostalgic items can be kept secure in a safe, so if there is anything you would be devastated to lose, you could be better to choose a home safe.
Everybody seems to forget about their patio doors but burglars don't just try and get in through the front door! A motion-activated light, alarm sensor and heavy duty locking system are all key considerations. Long blinds could be a good idea as well!
It makes perfect sense to hang your keys near the front door, so you don;t forget them, but if they are visible, they are a target! You might be shocked by how easily seasoned burglars can reach through a front door to grab spare keys and once they have them, it's not even a break-in, it's a let-in!
Glass front door panels are great, as they help to light the hallway and keep things bright and sunny, but always choose privacy glass. You don't have to have a pattern, as frosted or milk glass both look incredible, have a simple style and also keep things opaque and safe. Perfect.
