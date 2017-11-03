A minimal home with maximum style

Minimalist home design is enjoying serious popularity right now, but do you know how a minimal home could look? If you are picturing nothing but white furniture and very little of it, you might be halfway correct, but there is so much room for comfort and personalization! Interior designers are masters when it comes to marrying minimal design and liveable spaces and we have found the ultimate example of that to show you today. If you've ever even just flirted with the idea of a more minimal home, we think this one will convince you to take the plunge, so let's have a look!
The first thing to admire in this home is the use of the wide open spaces! With no solid structures in place to divide the room into different functionalities, the job has been left to the furniture, but you really can tell what each section is. So bright and flowing, this is a communal space that has so much character, despite being mostly white! What a magical design!
All it took to make this living room area a little more cozy and comfortable was a vintage rug, placed underneath the sofa. AMAZING. Who knew it was so simple to create a really gorgeous and comfortable home? We also love that sark sofa, but we're coming to that next…
By keeping the sofa here low, there is a real feeling of sumptuous lounging and ultimate comfort. It has also allowed for the fireplace to be installed a little lower, which in turn, makes the ceiling seems higher and the whole home, larger and airier. We can only dream of reaching such levels of design genius.
We have become so used to seeing ornate and opulent kitchens that this simple design is throwing us for a loop! Centered around the need for plenty fo storage and counter space, there is little else, apart from integrated appliances, and we have to say that we find it so refreshing! This IS a functional room, after all, so to focus on that is great!
Well. This really is the epitome of a minimalist bedroom, isn't it? Bright white in every respect, it leaves little room for excessive decoration, meaning that all that was needed was a simple wall-mounted television. We actually feel sleepier just looking at this room!
Think minimalist style can't work in terms of children? THINK AGAIN! We can't help but find this little bedroom absolutely delightful, as the plain white walls are a brilliant backdrop for creative play and there's a handy desk for homework too! Pretty and practical; that's the perfect solution!
Even the bathroom is undeniably minimalist and free of clutter in this home! We can only dream of having such a simple and beautiful bathroom, but it's all thanks to a thorough cleaning schedule and amazing hidden storage, behind the mirrors. The under-sink towel rail is seamless too!
The only thing that could make this home better is a pretty patch of outdoor space and guess what? It has one! This charming and sociable terrace is a masterclass in organic, outdoor minimalism and works so cohesively with the interior scheme as well. We are definitely considering minimalism for our homes now!
