10 bed styles we know you secretly dream of!

So many of us are busy looking for the ultimate sofa that we overlook the fact that our beds can be something really special too! Interior designers will tell you that as varied as your walls can be, so too can your bed, but don't just take our word for that, come and see! We've found 10 beautiful and incredibly different bed designs to show you today and if we haven't discovered something that would be perfect for your bedroom, we'll be very surprised!
Like something from a movie, this round bed is really unusual, but what an eye-catching feature! We can imagine this being great for cuddly sleepers!
A bed that's raised up on a platform and hidden away behind sliding doors is amazing for studio apartments! You get the privacy you crave but without needing a separate room! Great for moody teens as well!
The higher the headboard the more luxurious the bed! Add some quilting and wraparound sides and there's nothing more snug and romantic, in our opinion!
We know that not everybody would like a hanging bed, but if you do have a taste for adventure, we think this will be giving you some serious ideas! A simple pulley system means this isn't too complicated to mimic either!
Modern furniture is great, but if you can reuse some older wood, you'll get a terrifically beautiful and rustic-looking bed! Talk about looking warm, snug and perfectly created for a good night's sleep!
If wood gets your vote but you like a polished finish, how about this phenomenal bed? Sleek, bespoke and so incredibly designed to be the focal point in the room, we are obsessed with how beautiful carpenters' work can be!
Fancy having a bash at a cost-effective and interesting bed yourself? Then it's time to grab some free pallets from Craig's List! Using between six and eight pallets, you can quickly create a really gorgeous shabby chic bed!
If you need each of your rooms to step up and be a little more useful, you need to include your bed in the multifunctional approach! This bed, with an overhead office mezzanine is just incredible and mixes work and play so perfectly.
Low beds are great for creating a really sumptuous and comfortable area for hunkering down and hibernating! You can take things up a notch by upholstering your bed in a luxurious fabric as well, such as velvet!
A four-poster bed was something so many of us dreamed of as youngsters, complete with sheer curtains and fancy bedsteads, so why not treat yourself now? We wouldn't be able to resist installing a million scatter cushions too!
