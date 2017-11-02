Your browser is out-of-date.

10 bed styles we know you secretly dream of!

press profile homify press profile homify
House 1, Opera s.r.l. Opera s.r.l. Country style bedroom
So many of us are busy looking for the ultimate sofa that we overlook the fact that our beds can be something really special too! Interior designers will tell you that as varied as your walls can be, so too can your bed, but don't just take our word for that, come and see! We've found 10 beautiful and incredibly different bed designs to show you today and if we haven't discovered something that would be perfect for your bedroom, we'll be very surprised!

1. The really unusual round one!

House 1, Opera s.r.l. Opera s.r.l. Country style bedroom
Like something from a movie, this round bed is really unusual, but what an eye-catching feature! We can imagine this being great for cuddly sleepers!

2. Private and secluded.

48 метров уюта, YOUR PROJECT YOUR PROJECT Industrial style bedroom
A bed that's raised up on a platform and hidden away behind sliding doors is amazing for studio apartments! You get the privacy you crave but without needing a separate room! Great for moody teens as well!

3. Nothing but luxury.

Camelia Divan Button & Sprung BedroomBeds & headboards
The higher the headboard the more luxurious the bed! Add some quilting and wraparound sides and there's nothing more snug and romantic, in our opinion!

4. Suspended and swinging.

Wiszące łóżko Imperial Couch, Hanging beds Hanging beds BedroomBeds & headboards
We know that not everybody would like a hanging bed, but if you do have a taste for adventure, we think this will be giving you some serious ideas! A simple pulley system means this isn't too complicated to mimic either!

5. Rustic character.

Truckee Residence, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style bedroom
Modern furniture is great, but if you can reuse some older wood, you'll get a terrifically beautiful and rustic-looking bed! Talk about looking warm, snug and perfectly created for a good night's sleep!

6. Nothing but wood.

Casa Folha, Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Tropical style bedroom
If wood gets your vote but you like a polished finish, how about this phenomenal bed? Sleek, bespoke and so incredibly designed to be the focal point in the room, we are obsessed with how beautiful carpenters' work can be!

7. The ultimate in DIY.

homify Minimalist bedroom
Fancy having a bash at a cost-effective and interesting bed yourself? Then it's time to grab some free pallets from Craig's List! Using between six and eight pallets, you can quickly create a really gorgeous shabby chic bed!

8. Multifunctional and mind-bending.

Лофт, ToTaste.studio ToTaste.studio Industrial style bedroom
If you need each of your rooms to step up and be a little more useful, you need to include your bed in the multifunctional approach! This bed, with an overhead office mezzanine is just incredible and mixes work and play so perfectly.

9. Low-level.

homify Industrial style bedroom
Low beds are great for creating a really sumptuous and comfortable area for hunkering down and hibernating! You can take things up a notch by upholstering your bed in a luxurious fabric as well, such as velvet!

10. Unapologetically regal.

LORA BERGIY "daughter room", 3D_DESIGNER_ALLA 3D_DESIGNER_ALLA Eclectic style bedroom
A four-poster bed was something so many of us dreamed of as youngsters, complete with sheer curtains and fancy bedsteads, so why not treat yourself now? We wouldn't be able to resist installing a million scatter cushions too!

For more brilliant bedrooms, take a look at this article: 12 amazing bedroom designs!

Lighten up your home with these 24 cool lamps!
Did you spy the perfect new bed for your home here?

