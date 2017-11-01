8 amazing kitchens with wood as the focus

Kitchens made from wood are hardly a new invention, but we are still seeing kitchen planners taking things to new levels of gorgeousness! Instead of simply using wood for the structure and hiding its inherent beauty, we are increasingly witnessing a revival in the fortunes of wood as the star of any kitchen show, but don't just take our word for it! We've stumbled upon some utterly incredible examples of what we mean, so pull up a breakfast bar stool and grab a coffee, as you're going to want to pay VERY close attention to these stunning projects!
A mix of white and wood cabinets here looks amazing, but it's the curved organic wood trim on the TV wall that really amplifies the effect! Your eye settles on that raw edge and then gets pulled in to admire the rest of the design and we love it!
Scandinavian interior design has been blowing up in recent years and we don't think many rooms make better use of it than the kitchen! With simple pale wood cabinets and a high level of craftsmanship, this kitchen really is a worthy focal point for the whole house.
What we love here is that the cabinets are made from wood and finished in a fabulous white, but then contrasted with natural butcher's block counters. It's easy to forget that everything has been made from wood, but this beautiful tonal relationship between counters and cabinets really brings it back into focus.
If you didn't know that rustic and modern styling can go hand-in-hand with amazing aplomb, prepare to learn! Dark wood, which matches the heritage roof beams, has been used to create a lovely and striking kitchen here that has been finished with contemporary appliances and sleek tiles, to really mix traditional and modern aesthetics.
Now that we know how incredible wood looks in a kitchen setting, how about going all out and using it for as many parts of the space as possible, including a dining table and chairs set? The vertical grain of this wood really helps to stretch the perceived space in the room and gives such a designer look.
Take a quick glance at this kitchen. The floor, finished in patterned ceramic tiles should, in theory, be what grabs your attention, but in actual fact, it's the charming wood cabinets! That's some kind of magic! We think it's because the wood is so rich and natural.
We don't think we've ever seen reclaimed wood look so good as it does in this kitchen! What an amazing aesthetic and such a sustainable way to get a chic, unique kitchen, without breaking the bank or hurting the environment! That's the best of every world!
A splash of color here, some whitewashed wood there and an overriding sense of country chic have all come together to create a beautiful wooden shabby chic kitchen here! Add in some modern shelving and golden wood window frames and the medley of wood varieties and finishes really work together!
