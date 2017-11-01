Tips for maintaining a tidy home

Finally, when it comes to creating and maintaining a properly tidy home, look for solutions to particular problems, rather than generic organization technique. For example, if you are always tripping over your kids' books, grab a little book caddy for them! Magazines can be stashed away in a rack and if you're fed up of your hallway being overrun with coats and shoes, fit some coat hooks and cubby holes! Being specific with your tidying really will get the best results.

