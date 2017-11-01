Tips for maintaining a tidy home

A tidy home is a dream, but how can you get your property a lot more organized and maintain the efficiency, once you have it? Short of hiring a team of professional cleaners to come in and take care of your home every week, you will need to take some tips from the KonMari technique, which hails the importance of proper decluttering and effective folding, but where are you going to put everything, once you've pared back and folded it all? We're going to answer all your questions, right now, so come with us and learn some new organization techniques!
This is a great tip if you have a really busy household! By having one wall that is the general dumping ground, in say your living room, you will be able to do one simple and big tidying session each week, and maintain the status quo so much more easily than if you are having to scoot around the whole space. The best way to achieve a mess zone is to have built in shelving, as everything will naturally gravitate there!
Trying to live and work in the same room is an absolutely huge mistake, as everyday mess and business items will get quickly confused and mixed up, leaving neither element of your life simple and organized! Follow KonMari principles and make sure that you declutter yoru work station, getting rid of any outdated memos and notes, to prevent confusion and then line everything up nice and neatly, within easy reach from your chair, fro optimized efficiency. Don't forget to never try and take work out into your living room!
The tidiest homes always make great use of dead space, by adding surprising new storage. Essentially, if there is a place for everything, everything should live in it's place, making the tidiness easier to maintain. Think about under-stairs shelving, bookcases on the reverse of big surfaces and hidden drawers.
In your bedrooms, the best way to make more space and keep it tidy is to fold, fold and fold some more! First, have a really thorough declutter, but then, look to fold all of your clothing into smaller and crease-preventing shapes. With all your belongings ready to stack, you can then think about extra genius touches, such as inset wall shelves that create a wealth of organization potential where before, there was nothing!
Multifunctional furniture is absolutely vital for a truly tidy home, so look to incorporate hidden storage in as much of your furniture as possible. Slide out drawers, lift-up lids that reveal big pockets of space and even seating that can transform into guests beds will all be exceptionally handy and will encourage you to think more carefully about how and where you store things.
Finally, when it comes to creating and maintaining a properly tidy home, look for solutions to particular problems, rather than generic organization technique. For example, if you are always tripping over your kids' books, grab a little book caddy for them! Magazines can be stashed away in a rack and if you're fed up of your hallway being overrun with coats and shoes, fit some coat hooks and cubby holes! Being specific with your tidying really will get the best results.
