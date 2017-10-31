10 utterly amazing flat-based showers!

Walk-in showers are amazing, but if you have to physically step into them, that can become a little dangerous, especially when you are still sleepy and groggy in the mornings! Instead, to make more of these amazing shower cubicles, the best thing to do is complement that space with a ground-floor tray design! It might sound bold, but Italian showers have been aligning with this styling nuance for years and we all know what high-class purveyors of quality our friends in Italy are! The secret to getting the best bathroom really is to focus more energy on your shower, which is why tray heights, screens for walk-in showers and tiles are all important things to look at in more detail and no bathroom designer will deny that!

If you're in the mood to see some truly stunning showers that will definitely inspire your next big bathroom purchase, come with us now, as we have found 10 of the best low-profile try cubicles that we know you'll love!