Funky wallpaper designs you need to see!

Wallpaper! It's the surprise decorating tool that has been enjoying a serious renaissance in recent years, to the point where there are now special varieties that are perfect for every room, even your bathroom! In terms of wallpaper decor, you really need to ask a professional interior designer which motifs, colors and styles would look best in your home and be on-trend, but if you fancy getting a head start, we have some brilliant styles to show you today. Wallpaper design has never been as dynamic and different as it is right now, so let's take a look at some amazing aesthetics!
WOW! Flowery wallpaper might not be a new thing, but huge floral designs are definitely a more contemporary take on the theme. The bigger those petals, the better and we think this would work in any room. Seriously, large floral kitchen wallpaper sounds really good to us right now!
Geometric displays are SO in right now, but don't limit yourself to fun rugs or chic cushions when wallpaper can help you tap into the trend as well. There's no such thing as TOO bold either!
When you really want to go all out with your wallpaper, you really need to consider a dramatic mural scene. Whether you choose to immortalize a treasured holiday memory or simply want to pay homage to a location you've always wanted to visit, a decadent landscape will look great on your walls.
Love the look of wood cladding but don't fancy nailing a lot of planks to your interior walls? Fake the look with innovative wallpaper! You can get natural wood effects or painted wood, so there will definitely be a style to suit you.
If you're tempted by wallpaper but have more of a classic aesthetic going on, ignore all these really modern looks and stick to tried and tested beautiful brocade! The champagne color of this example has absolutely blown us away!
The boldest of the bunch, dramatic vertical stripes make for a seriously stylish and high-end wallpaper design. If you have any migraine sufferers in the house, don't choose this!
Even modern homes can make great use of some retro touches, like charming mosaic wallpaper. The hues on this design are amazing, but it's the repetitive busy pattern that really grabs all the attention! Lovely!
All work and no play makes anyone a dull person, but how about adding some totally tropical vibes to a home office? Talk about making the work day feel like a holiday! All you'd need is some sunglasses and a cocktail.
Finally, bathroom wallpaper is really a thing! Designed to withstand moisture, you can now get super bold with your walls and not have to rely on paint or tiles, which really expands your possibilities! If you choose the right design, it will up the luxurious finish of your space too.
