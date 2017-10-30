Different rooms need different floor types in your modern home!

Hardwearing and easy to clean. This is what you need from a kitchen floor! You need something that won't get damaged if a knife falls off the counter, won't be a slip-hazard if water splashes on it and can be cleaned in a flash. You want something non-absorbent, so we think natural stone tiles are amongst the best options out there!

