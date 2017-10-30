Different rooms need different floor types in your modern home!

If you were thinking about installing one type of flooring throughout your home, STOP! It's always worth looking into the latest flooring for modern homes, but also, don't forget that different spaces absolutely need alternative flooring styles and materials, just ask any interior designer if you don't believe us! It does make sense, when you stop to really think about it, as your bathroom and living rooms REALLY don't need to have the same modern flooring in them, do they? We've taken a look at the main rooms in any house and sought to see what types of flooring would work best, so before you start hiring sanders or laying tiles, make sure you read this article!
Hardwearing flooring is the name of the game in any hallway, but you want it to look good too, to make a good impression on guests! We think that a perfectly laid hardwood floor or stone tiles will be your best bet for balancing looks and functionality!
Modern house floors don't come much more important than your living room one! You'll spend a lot of time looking at it and walking on it, so let us encourage you to think about adding a lot of texture. Soft rugs contrasting with hard floors will be a great match, but keep the colors consistent and cohesive. Comfort is key here.
Choosing floors for houses can seem like a never ending chore, but if you are going to start anywhere, how about your master bedroom? Always keep the fact that you'll be barefoot a lot in mind and select something smooth yet warm underfoot. Wood flooring is normally best, as organic materials retain a little more heat.
Kids. They're wonderful, but messy and accident prone, so you need to pick the flooring for their bedrooms VERY carefully! You want it to be a doddle to clean, but also as safe as possible for your little ones, which is why we recommend laminate flooring with soft underlay to give a bouncier feel. Good looks and less injuries!
Bathrooms are one room where types f floors for modern houses really don't differ much between properties or even countries. Your predominant guiding factor will, after all, be water resistance. With this in mind, ceramic tiles are always a fantastic option, as are stone tiles, but in recent years, special bathroom laminates have also been developed, in case you want that 'real wood' look throughout.
Hardwearing and easy to clean. This is what you need from a kitchen floor! You need something that won't get damaged if a knife falls off the counter, won't be a slip-hazard if water splashes on it and can be cleaned in a flash. You want something non-absorbent, so we think natural stone tiles are amongst the best options out there!
