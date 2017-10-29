Your browser is out-of-date.

24 stylish garden fences for privacy with a difference

Private House - Holland Park , New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern Garden
When it comes to different types of fences for your garden, we think we are found the ultimate selection to show you today. The last thing you need is to see a paltry selection that doesn't really demonstrate the breadth of the possibilities properly, but there's no fear of that here, as we are going to showcase a whopping 24 different styles! Whether you're looking for types of fences for villa gardens or something that will add some pizazz to the exterior walls of chalets, we definitely have some great ideas for you today and we like to think that your gardener will be in full support, whichever you choose!

1. Wooden fencing, painted white, works so well to contain a more exciting or tropical garden.

Casa SIRI · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern Garden
2. Rustic wood doesn't need to be the center of attention but still looks lovely.

un jardin de cuentos, BAIRES GREEN BAIRES GREEN Classic style garden
3. Walls for gardens are great, but why not mix and match them with some horizontal wooden fencing as well?

Lagos del Norte, estudio|44 estudio|44 Modern Garden Wood
4. Richly stained and so dramatic in a simple courtyard, this fence is AMAZING!

Reflected Glory - Holland Park Renovation, Tyler Mandic Ltd Tyler Mandic Ltd Modern Garden
Reflected Glory - Holland Park Renovation

5. Minimal metal fencing is perfect for when you need some security, but no lack of light flow.

un jardin de cuentos, BAIRES GREEN BAIRES GREEN Classic style garden
6. How can we even describe this? The decorative finish is so unusal and striking!

Casa del Limonero, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Green
7. Using a simple fence as both wall panelling and a hanging garden location? Genius!

Terraço FD, Blacher Arquitetura Blacher Arquitetura Eclectic style garden
8. Gabion fencing gives you a great opportunity to play with other materials! So industrial!

Giardino Di Una Villa Californiano: Riflessi che portano le colline e il panorama direttamente in casa, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Modern Garden
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
9. Gabion fencing can also work in a more zen setting as well. Now that's adaptive!

Asianstyle design garden, -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß Asian style garden
Asianstyle design garden

10. Rugged stone walls and chic fencing are a perfect pairing in this funky space.

Casa Cedofeita, Floret Arquitectura Floret Arquitectura Modern Garden
11. How about a fence on fence aesthetic? Wow! The trellis addition works so well!

Ogrodzenia akustyczne, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
12. Go custom and a wooden fence can be as unique and eye-catching as you want.

Ferforje Bahçe Kapıları, Teknik Metal Ferforje Teknik Metal Ferforje Modern Garden
13. Heavy-duty wooden fences naturally add an air of stoic style and class to any garden and look so secure too.

Schallschutzzäune Limes, Junior, Horizontal: Aufwertung für privaten Grund, Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Modern Garden Wood
Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten
14. White picket fencing has such a romantic connotation! Perfect for finishing a dream home!

Ogrodzenia posesyjne (PCV), Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
15. Think that your minimalist tendencies can't be matched with a fence? Think again! This simple metal design is so elegant.

VIVIENDA VP, epb arquitectura epb arquitectura Modern Houses
16. Bamboo garden fencing is a wonderful option for a more organic, stylish and zen aesthetic.

Jardin japonais à Enghien-les-Bains, Taffin Taffin Asian style garden
17. If you really can't be swayed away from garden walls, can we tempt you to paint them a bright color? This is the joker in our pack!

Casa Nando Reis, Estúdio Paulo Alves Estúdio Paulo Alves Modern Garden
18. Wooden trellis garden fence panels allow for great light flow, can have climbers trained up them and with a coat of paint, look so pretty.

Kratki ogrodowe PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
19. Dark hardwood horizontal fencing helps to make a garden seem longer and more contemporary. Love that effect!

Ogrodzenie z betonu architektonicznego, Contractors Contractors Modern Garden Wood Grey
20. Don't forget to think about matching your gates to whatever fence you choose! This picket design works so well as a gate as well.

Bramy i furtki PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
21. Want to be seriously different with your fence? How about stainless steel panels, with custom designs laser-cut into them?

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern Garden
22. How about combining solid walls with wooden fence segments? Talk about security and style combined perfectly!

CASA WKT, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern Garden
23. If you can't decide on one design, how about having a few? Wooden panels, conifers and stainless steel look incredible together here!

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern Garden
24. Can we take a minute to admire the color of this wood? Thick planks have created the perfect fence here and that reddish stain is the ONLY way to finish them!

Private House - Holland Park , New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern Garden
Private House - Holland Park

For more great garden ideas, take a look at this article: How to plan your perfect garden.

Did you find your perfect fence here?

