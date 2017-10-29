A workshop that became the last word in minimal living

We are huge fans of the trend for taking formerly industrial buildings and turning them into stunning residential homes, but boy, it really does take a talented team of architects to get it right! Today, we are going to present a stylish home that oozes sophisticated charm, to the point where you will want to disbelief us when we say that it used to be a craftsperson's workshop. Just bear that fact in mind as you look around! From dusty, dirty and crammed with tools has spring this bright and spacious home that resonates everything that's right with minimalist style. We're a little lost for words, so let's get in there and take a look!
White on white! This might not be the image of a standard living room that you're used to, but don't you think that it makes minimal interior design exceptionally appealing? The lack of clutter, the simple wall storage, long but low sofas and a flatscreen TV have all come together and created the perfect relaxation corner.
We had to linger here to drink in the way the skylight illuminates the living room area of this open-plan space. How can something so simple be so complex? This home is a real enigma!
Nestled in the corner is a set of smooth ands leek concrete stairs that hug the wall and both disappear from view and leap out at you to notice them! Inset wall lighting has made for the most understated and yet beautiful stairwell lighting possible and the atrium-like height here ads so much drama!
The dining area was never going to be anything other than understated, chic and practical, but we are still blown away by it. A simplistic metal and glass dining table is flanked by classically retro white chairs and that's it! Function over fashion and yet, this is one of the most fashionable homes we have ever seen!
This kitchen is a surprise! We were expecting it to be far smaller, but with so many windows and a sloping ceiling, it has a large and organic feeling that is hard to mimic.The choice of classy monochrome furniture works beautifully, as the dramatic black surfaces and appliances offer just the right amount of contrast to cut through the all-white scheme and adds some real personality and character.
Look at all this glazing! What a fresh and bright kitchen it has created, which works so well with the white walls. Every nuance of sunlight is being effortlessly reflected, to make the space seem far bigger and who wouldn't want to enjoy a pretty view while they cook? What a productive room!
The garden here deserves an honorable mention, as it really does contribute to the overall sense of organic peace and charm that oozes out of this lovely home. We have no idea what inspired someone to transform a disused workshop, but we are glad that they did! What an inspiring journey into minimal living!
For more minimalist inspiration, take a look at this article: 2 minimal apartments that will blow your mind!