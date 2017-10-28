6 tips for squeezing a washing machine in your bathroom

Lots of people hide their washing machine in the bathroom, as it makes sense to stash it in there, to prevent it from taking up lots of space in a less appropriate room, such as the kitchen! The only problem is… finding enough space for a bulky machine! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that even the largest bathrooms could struggle to account for a washing machine, especially in an attractive way, so what can you do? Well, we've found six bathrooms with washing machines in them and they are giving us all the inspiration we need, so come and take a look and see if you find your perfect solution!
In order to squeeze a washing machine in a small bathroom, the first step you need to take is to declutter and reduce the number of unnecessary accessories you have in there. Large house plants, extra towels or decorative rails can all go, in order to free up a perfect niche for your machine.
The area beneath your vanity is premium real estate and with a simple curtain in place, nobody would ever guess that you are washing under your sink! As an added bonus, you can add a countertop, which will come in very handy!
Not everybody wants to proudly display a washing machine in bathroom-type design scheme, which is why some pretty cabinet doors make such good sense. If you extend the look and add a whole wall of cupboards, nobody will know where the machine even is and you'll be able to disguise your detergents as well.
If you are due for a bathroom renovation, instead of creating a pretty bathroom and then trying to fit a washing machine into it, why not start your design process with a preferred machine location in mind? By building around a piece of equipment that you will always need, you can really use the space well and integrate it more effectively.
What if we told you that the key to easy integration of a washing machine into your bathroom is to also add a dryer? By balancing out the aesthetic and working with proportional symmetry, the impact is lessened and everything looks as though it belongs. Now that's what we call hiding in plain sight!
Finally, it can tempting to choose a brightly-colored and funky modern washing machine, but if you want to minimize the impact yours has in a bathroom, consider sticking to more neutral tones! A jet black machine, for example, in an all-white bathroom, will stick out like a sore thumb!
