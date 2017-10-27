Why you should have a daybed

A daybed is a fantastic addition to any space, just ask an interior designer, but if you can't pinpoint exactly why you need one, let us give you a few valid excuses! Don't simply think of daybeds as a variation on a sofa bed theme, as they are amazing pieces of furniture in their own right, but don't just take our word for it; come and found out why! Oh and guess what? A daybed is a furniture addition that will look right at home in any room, not just spare rooms or living rooms, so let's take a look at six amazing reasons why you need to invest in one!
If you don't have any space inside your home but would like to enjoy your garden in a little more comfort, a terrace daybed is a wonderful idea! The only difference from an indoor version is that the cushion covers will be water repellent, but no les comfy, cozy and luxurious! Added drapes are a fun touch too!
When you need every room to tackle more than one function, a daybed represents incredible value for money. Let's take a small apartment as a prime example. If you need to find space for a sofa and a bed, wouldn't it make sense to combine them into one piece of furniture? During the day, your daybed acts as a super luxurious seating option and at night, you can hunker down on it and you don't need to buy or house two bulky items.
A studio apartment is the first step on the housing ladder for most people and we all know that every square inch of space counts in these bijou properties, so why wouldn't you choose a daybed that can simply fold up into a small sofa, when not being slept on? When your living room is also your bedroom and dining space, your sofa needs to also be your bed!
The great thing about daybeds is that they come n such a wide range of styles that you can always find something that will fit in a specific space that you have going spare. Here, we see more of a chaise design, snugly sat under a window but not impairing the view at all. Genius!
Picture the scene. You're sat, enjoying a film in the evening, when your doorbell goes and a friend you haven't seen in a while is stood on your doorstep. What do you do? Tell them you don't have a spare room? No! You unfurl your daybed and invite them to stay over! You can never have too many spare beds, but finding room for them can be a nightmare, unless you choose daybeds that can be sofas as well!
A chaise has long been a sign of luxury, but they aren't quite as modern or fashionable as they once were. Instead, why not select a beautiful daybed that can slide into your bay window cavity or stand alone in your bedroom? We don't think they are any less glamorous!
