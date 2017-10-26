Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 ideas for creating more space in a small bedroom

press profile homify press profile homify
Casa Bunker , Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Modern Bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Small bedrooms are no big deal, when you discover the wealth of sneaky tips and tricks that interior designers use to make them not only appear much larger than they are, but also function perfectly as well. We think you're going to be really impressed and inspired, once we've let you in on these brilliant ideas, so come and take a look and see which one you can envisage yourself trying out! Optimizing space in a small bedroom really is far simpler than you might think.

1. Use mirrors.

Morumbi, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern Bedroom
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

Don't just choose a small wall mirror for your small bedroom when a far larger one would create the appearance of a bedroom that is twice the size! Mirrored sliding closet doors are a super simple way to achieve this effect.

They really do look amazing!

homify Classic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Build everything in.

Casa Bunker , Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Modern Bedroom
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.

Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.

Choosing to build all of the necessary furniture into the space in a small bedroom will offer up a far more cohesive and sleek installation. It's bizarre to think that the more you add, the less cramped a small bedroom will look, but built-in styling offers a far more contained and proportional finish.

Matching your built-in furniture to other materials will help!

Small apartment for my friend, Студия дизайна Марии Губиной Студия дизайна Марии Губиной Small bedroom
Студия дизайна Марии Губиной

Студия дизайна Марии Губиной
Студия дизайна Марии Губиной
Студия дизайна Марии Губиной

3. Clever lighting will be key.

Morumbi, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern Bedroom
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

Small bedrooms need layered lighting options more than anywhere else. You need a bright main light, as well as softer ambient options, but if lamps are going to drain too much floor or side table space, how about perimeter ceiling lighting, with a dimmer switch? Ingenious!

Natural sunlight really helps make a small room seem bigger too!

Small apartment for my friend, Студия дизайна Марии Губиной Студия дизайна Марии Губиной Small bedroom
Студия дизайна Марии Губиной

Студия дизайна Марии Губиной
Студия дизайна Марии Губиной
Студия дизайна Марии Губиной

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

4. Go multifunctional.

Lámparas-Fotoambientes, Class Iluminación Class Iluminación Modern Bedroom
Class Iluminación

Class Iluminación
Class Iluminación
Class Iluminación

Optimizing space in small rooms will always bring about a need for a little multifunctional design. After all, why would you have three large pieces of furniture all crammed into one room, if you can simply opt for one, which can transform on a whim? We love the idea of a bed that folds up into a sofa and offers drawer storage too!

But don't be boring with your clever furniture! Add a splash of color to keep it fun!

Dormitórios adolescentes!, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern Bedroom
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

5. Put dead space to great use.

Coleccion Parallel , Design Within Reach Mexico Design Within Reach Mexico BedroomBeds & headboards Textile Grey
Design Within Reach Mexico

Design Within Reach Mexico
Design Within Reach Mexico
Design Within Reach Mexico

You may have grown up being told not to stash things under your bed, but now, you CAN do exactly that! Repurposing dead space in a small bedroom is simple, if you have access to some easy-to-label boxes.

6. Small furniture items are common sense.

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern Bedroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

We don't think that you need a degree in astrophysics to understand how to optimize space in a bedroom, when simply choosing small pieces of expected furniture will do the job in a flash! If you don't have enough room for a double bed, for example, choose a single! It's common sense!

7. A white color scheme will REALLY help.

6M2 Cuarto de Huéspedes + Escritorio, MinBai MinBai Minimalist bedroom Wood White
MinBai

MinBai
MinBai
MinBai

It's no myth that all-white color schemes help to make a small room look and feel exponentially bigger. It's all a trick of the eye, thanks to the way natural light flows around and reaches every crevice. Of course, you can add come accent hues as well, but in general, the more white, the bigger your space!

8. Disappearing beds are ingenious.

dormitorios jubeniles modernos lacados, muebles dalmi decoracion s l muebles dalmi decoracion s l Study/officeDesks
muebles dalmi decoracion s l

muebles dalmi decoracion s l
muebles dalmi decoracion s l
muebles dalmi decoracion s l

The good old Murphy bed! When space is really at a premium in your small bedroom, why not keep the bed right out of the way, until you need it? When you're asleep, who cares what size your room is? A bed that folds up into the wall is the best of every world!

9. Stick to the essentials.

Visual Merchandising para Eden Confort, Ana G. Carpallo Ana G. Carpallo Classic style bedroom
Ana G. Carpallo

Ana G. Carpallo
Ana G. Carpallo
Ana G. Carpallo

You can have a striking and beautiful bedroom, regardless of size, if you look to only install the bare essentials in it and compliment the free space with a beautiful color scheme and spot-on lighting. Don't overfill the room, just to try and carve out a definitive aesthetic!

10. Hide the functionality.

30 M2: Centro, Buenos Aires. Argentina., MinBai MinBai BedroomBeds & headboards Wood White
MinBai

MinBai
MinBai
MinBai

Finally, if you blur the image of what a small bedroom is actually for, people will be so busy trying to decide on the functionality that they won't be bothered about the proportions! Deception often plays a part in interior design, which is why we think of it as magic!

For more bedroom ideas, take a look at this article: Capturing the New York industrial bedroom aesthetic.

A bright & spacious Seattle home full of contemporary style
Which of these ideas was your favorite? Will you try it out?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks