10 ideas for creating more space in a small bedroom

Small bedrooms are no big deal, when you discover the wealth of sneaky tips and tricks that interior designers use to make them not only appear much larger than they are, but also function perfectly as well. We think you're going to be really impressed and inspired, once we've let you in on these brilliant ideas, so come and take a look and see which one you can envisage yourself trying out! Optimizing space in a small bedroom really is far simpler than you might think.
Don't just choose a small wall mirror for your small bedroom when a far larger one would create the appearance of a bedroom that is twice the size! Mirrored sliding closet doors are a super simple way to achieve this effect.
Choosing to build all of the necessary furniture into the space in a small bedroom will offer up a far more cohesive and sleek installation. It's bizarre to think that the more you add, the less cramped a small bedroom will look, but built-in styling offers a far more contained and proportional finish.
Small bedrooms need layered lighting options more than anywhere else. You need a bright main light, as well as softer ambient options, but if lamps are going to drain too much floor or side table space, how about perimeter ceiling lighting, with a dimmer switch? Ingenious!
Optimizing space in small rooms will always bring about a need for a little multifunctional design. After all, why would you have three large pieces of furniture all crammed into one room, if you can simply opt for one, which can transform on a whim? We love the idea of a bed that folds up into a sofa and offers drawer storage too!
You may have grown up being told not to stash things under your bed, but now, you CAN do exactly that! Repurposing dead space in a small bedroom is simple, if you have access to some easy-to-label boxes.
We don't think that you need a degree in astrophysics to understand how to optimize space in a bedroom, when simply choosing small pieces of expected furniture will do the job in a flash! If you don't have enough room for a double bed, for example, choose a single! It's common sense!
It's no myth that all-white color schemes help to make a small room look and feel exponentially bigger. It's all a trick of the eye, thanks to the way natural light flows around and reaches every crevice. Of course, you can add come accent hues as well, but in general, the more white, the bigger your space!
The good old Murphy bed! When space is really at a premium in your small bedroom, why not keep the bed right out of the way, until you need it? When you're asleep, who cares what size your room is? A bed that folds up into the wall is the best of every world!
You can have a striking and beautiful bedroom, regardless of size, if you look to only install the bare essentials in it and compliment the free space with a beautiful color scheme and spot-on lighting. Don't overfill the room, just to try and carve out a definitive aesthetic!
Finally, if you blur the image of what a small bedroom is actually for, people will be so busy trying to decide on the functionality that they won't be bothered about the proportions! Deception often plays a part in interior design, which is why we think of it as magic!
