Planning a kitchen renovation? Then ask yourself THESE questions!

Finally, when you know how much of everything you are going to be including, it's time to think about what they will be made from! In a kitchen, you need to be thinking about hardiness, cleanliness and longevity, not to mention getting some serious style for your buck. With that in mind, can we convince you to mull on hardwoods, marble, granite and even ceramics? These materials will never go out of style, so represent great value for money!

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this article: Kitchen designs with a difference.