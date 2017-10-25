Planning a kitchen renovation? Then ask yourself THESE questions!

A new kitchen is always an exciting project to embark on, but before you get carried away thinking about which teatowels you want to buy, you need to put your rational head on and think about things in a more reasoned way! Without due care and attention, planning a kitchen remodel get spiral out of control, even with the help and guidance of an experienced kitchen planner, but we don't want this to happen to you, so have put together a list of questions you absolutely ned to ask yourself at the start of the process! Come with us now as we tell you what they are.
This is absolutely critical. Kitchen remodel costs can be as reasonable or as immense as you want them to be, but it is worth knowing that the average kitchen cost comes in at around $15,000. You can cut costs where possible and obviously, the size of your room will be a contributing factor, but you want to start with this figure in mind and if your budget is way off, you have a lot of work to do!
Your kitchen renovation will always include a number of appliances and accessories that you have long wanted, but don;t feel pressured to buy them all at once! Start with the built-in appliances or large items that will affect how other surfaces and storage fit in the space and add smaller items later. Always wanted a stove with spider burners? Then you can wait for the countertop designer espresso machine!
You can't magic more floorspace out of nowhere and if you can't stretch to a small extension, the size your kitchen is, is what it will remain and you need to account for and work with those dimensions. Proportion is important, so when you are considering how much storage you need, it's important to think about how you can avoid shrinking the room.
If your kitchen also needs to serve as a dining space, now is the time to plan for that. A double-sided counter makes for a charming breakfast bar, but if a more formal dining table is what you want, you need to start thinking about where it will be placed, as this will directly impact where appliances will be situated and how many cabinets can be added as well. What a minefield!
Will your new kitchen be an amateur cook's paradise or a family space? If everybody will be taking a turn at the stove, you need to make sure you have accessible appliances, easy to navigate storage and a natural flow in the space, but if your kitchen will be a realization of one person's cooking fantasies, it can just be all about them!
Finally, when you know how much of everything you are going to be including, it's time to think about what they will be made from! In a kitchen, you need to be thinking about hardiness, cleanliness and longevity, not to mention getting some serious style for your buck. With that in mind, can we convince you to mull on hardwoods, marble, granite and even ceramics? These materials will never go out of style, so represent great value for money!
