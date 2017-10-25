How to choose the perfect shower screen

You might not realize it, but there are SO many different types of shower screens and getting the right one can make all the difference, in terms of your bathroom being finished to an incredible standard or, sadly, falling a little flat at the final hurdle! We don't want you to regret your choice or rush the process, so today, we are going to try out best to fill you in on all the considerations that need to be thought about when asking what type of shower screen is best for your home. Bathroom designers will be quick to tell you that this really isn;t just an aesthetic preference issue, so come with us now and find out what you should be taking into account!
Now we've started to look into how to choose a shower screen, we see that there are a lot of contributing factors… and we do mean A LOT! From who will be using the shower through to the shape and size of the bathroom, you're going to need to be on your toes when you make this decision!
First things first, let's think about who is going to be using the shower and what material you think will be best for your bathroom. Of course, your shower design will play a big role here too, as depending on what type of head you have, you will need different screens! Essentially, glass is always a great bet, but will your household prefer frosted or clear? And how many people need to fit in there?
Where your shower is in the room will affect how much space you have for your screen or enclosure. If you have a small corner installation in mind, this might mean that a curved or even diamond-shaped cubicle will be best and do you need enough room for a bath as well? Questions, questions!
When you know for sure where your shower is going, you can really start to hone in on some details and your shoer screen doors are a critical part of the design. Knowing whether you want sliding, swing or non-existent doors will help you to then make decisions as to budget and materials. Sliding doors will always be a favorite style, as they are cost-effective and take up so little space!
One style of door we didn't mention already is double-sided! We know this is a luxury idea, but if you need access to the shower from two sides, this really could be a great option for you! As seen here, it makes an ensuite between a bedroom and closet possible, even in a small space!
Swing doors are perfect for when you don't need to worry about easy access for all shapes and sizes. Swing door generally require people to have small to medium frames to use them comfortably, as they pivot into the shower cubicle itself and reduce the amount of room. The look great though and have such a reliable and simple mechanism.
Here's a bold idea! If your bathroom is more of a wetroom than a traditional design, you can afford to do away with screen doors altogether and simply have a simple, solitary dividing screen in place. We love the simplicity of this idea and the chic aesthetic it creates.
Choosing to have a partial wall and shower screen design is great, as it really ties the shower area into the wider room as a proper fixture! Plus, you get the added benefit of a little extra modesty, just in case you have family members that often just wander in, when you're showering!
Installing a shower screen up to the ceiling can be a great way to make your space look and feel a lot taller than it is, while also giving you a shower cubicle that feels ultra luxurious to use. Don;t forget to install proper ventilation though, or you might find that your ceiling suffers from a damp build-up.
The best shower screens will always be those that work beautifully with the finish inside the cubicle, so always be suer to think about the colors and style of tiles that you are planning on using! After all, your screen should protect you and your modesty, but also add to the overall gorgeousness of the bathroom!
Finally, if you can't find a screen that really does tick all your boxes, why not take the lunge and look at custom alternatives? You can pick any color, style, shape and size and you'll know that nobody else in the world has the exact same one as you! We hadn't thought about an orange screen before seeing this one, but now… we might just be tempted!
