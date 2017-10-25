How to choose the perfect shower screen

You might not realize it, but there are SO many different types of shower screens and getting the right one can make all the difference, in terms of your bathroom being finished to an incredible standard or, sadly, falling a little flat at the final hurdle! We don't want you to regret your choice or rush the process, so today, we are going to try out best to fill you in on all the considerations that need to be thought about when asking what type of shower screen is best for your home. Bathroom designers will be quick to tell you that this really isn;t just an aesthetic preference issue, so come with us now and find out what you should be taking into account!